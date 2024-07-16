OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Review: Affordable ANC Earbuds That Punch Above Their Weight

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Review: Affordable ANC earbuds with impressive sound, long battery life, and a comfy fit. Are they the best value earbuds of 2024? Read my in-depth review to find out!

As the quest for the perfect earbuds continues in an increasingly noisy world, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro emerges as a serious contender that might just end your search. Having spent considerable time with these earbuds, I am eager to share my firsthand experience that demonstrates their capability to deliver top-tier performance without breaking the bank.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Specifications

Driver Size: 12.4 mm titanized diaphragm

Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 49 dB with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology

Transparency Mode: Allows external sounds for awareness.

Microphone: Crystal Clear 3-Mic Call Noise Cancellation

Sound Enhancement: BassWave™ 2.0 for deeper bass and Master EQ for customizable sound profiles (Balanced, Serenade, Bass).

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Connection, and Google Fast Pair

Water and Dust Resistance: IP55 rated

Charging Port: USB Type-C

Design and Comfort: Sleek and Secure Fit

I unboxed the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and was immediately taken by their modern, elegant design. I got the Starry Black ones, but the Soft Jade option is equally chic. The case has a sleek vertical look with a matte finish and subtle metallic accents that give it a premium feel. It also feels sturdy, which is always a plus.

The buds themselves have a cool new waterdrop-shaped stem that not only looks stylish but also fits comfortably in my ears. They came with three different sizes of silicone eartips, so I was able to find the perfect fit. These things stay in place no matter what I’m doing – jogging, commuting, you name it – which is a huge plus for me.

Sound Quality: Deep Bass and Crisp Vocals

The sound quality on these OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro really impressed me. They have a 12.4 mm titanized diaphragm, which basically means the bass is awesome, the vocals are super clear, and the overall sound is just richer. The BassWave™ 2.0 technology definitely does its job, giving the bass an extra punch that you can really feel.

I also love that you can customize the sound through the HeyMelody app. They have a Master EQ with different presets like Balanced, Serenade, and Bass. I usually go with Balanced for most of my music, but I switch to Bass when I want to really feel the beat. It’s great to have that flexibility to tailor the sound to what I’m listening to.

Noise Cancellation: A Quiet Refuge

The noise cancellation on these OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is phenomenal. They call it hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), and it can block out up to 49 dB of noise. Seriously, it’s like the outside world just disappears when I have these in. You can adjust the ANC levels – there’s Mild, Moderate, and Max – so you can choose how much you want to block out depending on where you are.

They also have this Smart Noise Cancellation feature that’s pretty cool. It uses three microphones on each bud to detect the noise around you and then adjusts the noise cancellation level accordingly. That means whether I’m in a loud coffee shop or a quiet room at home, the noise cancellation is always just right.

Battery Life: All-Day Listening

Battery life on these buds is fantastic. I can easily get 9 hours of use on a single charge with the noise cancellation turned on, and if I turn it off, it jumps up to 12 hours! If I use the charging case too, I can go almost two days without having to plug them in.

And the fast charging is a lifesaver. Sometimes I forget to charge them overnight, but a quick 10-minute charge gives me a whopping 11 hours of playback. It’s so convenient!

Connectivity and Additional Features

I really like that these OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro use Bluetooth 5.4 and have some handy features like Dual Connection and Google Fast Pair. With Dual Connection, I can have the earbuds connected to my phone and laptop at the same time, so it’s easy to switch between watching videos on my laptop and taking calls on my phone. The Google Fast Pair feature made it super easy to connect them to my Android phone.

And they’re tough little buds too. They’re rated IP55, which means they’re resistant to water and dust. So I can use them when I’m working out or hiking without worrying about damaging them. That’s definitely a plus for me!

Pricing: Exceptional Value for Money

One of the most appealing aspects of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is its affordability. Priced at just ₹3,299, these earbuds offer features and performance that rival much more expensive models. This price point makes the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro an excellent choice for those who want premium features without the premium price tag.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Pros and Cons

Pros:

Excellent sound quality: 12.4mm drivers and BassWave 2.0 deliver rich sound with deep bass. Customizable EQ through HeyMelody app.

Impressive noise cancellation: Hybrid ANC effectively blocks out up to 49dB of noise, with Smart Noise Cancellation adjusting to your environment.

Long battery life: 9 hours with ANC on (12 hours off), extended to 38/44 hours with the case. 10-minute fast charge for 11 hours playback.

Comfortable and secure fit: Waterdrop stem and three ear tip sizes ensure a comfortable fit for most.

Convenient features: Dual Connection for two devices, Google Fast Pair for quick pairing, and IP55 water and dust resistance.

Great value: Premium features at an affordable price of ₹3,500.

Cons:

Limited codec support: Only SBC and AAC codecs.

Finicky touch controls: Touch controls can be unresponsive at times.

Limited sound customization: Fewer options compared to other earbuds in this price range

Conclusion: A Smart Investment for Tech-Savvy Users

Overall, I have to say that the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are a winner. They’re not the cheapest earbuds out there, but for the price, you get a fantastic package. The design is sleek and modern, with two color options to choose from (Starry Black and Soft Jade). The sound quality is excellent, thanks to the 12.4mm titanized dynamic drivers and BassWave 2.0 technology. The noise cancellation is top-notch, blocking out up to 49dB of noise, and the battery life is amazing, offering up to 9 hours of listening time with ANC on and even more with it off. The fast charging is a huge plus too – just 10 minutes of charging gives you 11 hours of playback!

They even have some handy features like Dual Connection (so you can connect to two devices at once) and Google Fast Pair (for quick pairing with Android devices) that make my life easier. Plus, the IP55 rating means I don’t have to worry about them getting damaged by sweat or rain.

If you’re looking for a solid pair of earbuds that look good, sound great, and don’t break the bank, I’d definitely recommend checking these out. Whether you’re into music, podcasts, or just need something reliable for calls, these earbuds won’t disappoint. They’re a great all-around choice that offer a lot of bang for your buck.

FAQ: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

Q: How does the noise cancellation on the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro work?

A: The Nord Buds 3 Pro feature hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), which uses microphones both inside and outside the earbud to detect and cancel out unwanted noise. They offer up to 49dB of noise reduction and have a Smart Noise Cancellation feature that adjusts the level of ANC based on the surrounding environment.

Q: How long does the battery last on the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro?

A: With ANC turned on, the earbuds last up to 9 hours on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case. With ANC turned off, the battery life extends to 12 hours for the earbuds and up to 44 hours with the case.

Q: What is BassWave™ 2.0 technology?

A: BassWave 2.0 is a technology that enhances the bass performance of the earbuds, delivering deeper and more resonant bass sounds.

Q: Is the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro water-resistant?

A: Yes, the Nord Buds 3 Pro are IP55 rated, which means they are resistant to sweat and dust, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.

Q: What is Dual Connection?

A: Dual Connection allows you to connect the earbuds to two devices simultaneously, such as your phone and laptop. This makes it seamless to switch between listening to music on your phone and taking a call on your laptop.

Q: How much do the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro cost?

A: The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are priced at ₹3,500 in India.