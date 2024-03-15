OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launch in India: Price, Specifications, and More

OnePlus is all set to captivate the Indian market once again with the launch of its latest mid-range offering, the OnePlus Nord CE 4, scheduled for April 1, 2024. This smartphone promises to pack a punch with its array of features and improvements over its predecessor, aiming squarely at the competitive sub-₹30,000 price segment. Here’s everything you need to know about this eagerly anticipated launch.

Key Highlights

Launch Date : April 1, 2024

: April 1, 2024 Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Display : Expected 6.7-inch AMOLED panel

: Expected 6.7-inch AMOLED panel Camera Setup : Rumored 50MP + 8MP rear and 16MP front

: Rumored 50MP + 8MP rear and 16MP front Battery and Charging : 5000 mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC Charging

: 5000 mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC Charging Expected Pricing: Under ₹30,000

In-Depth Look at the OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus is gearing up to release the Nord CE 4 as a successor to the Nord CE 3, bringing several upgrades that aim to enhance user experience without breaking the bank. At its heart is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, which is expected to offer a significant boost in performance and efficiency​​​​​​​​.

The device is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, providing vibrant visuals with possibly a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay. Camera capabilities are rumored to include a dual setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls​​.

One of the key highlights of the Nord CE 4 is its battery life and charging speed. With a 5000 mAh battery coupled with 80W SUPERVOOC Charging, it promises fast charging times and extended usage durations​​.

However, it’s worth noting that the device might not come with FM Radio support or waterproofing, which could be deal-breakers for some users​​.

Design and Color Options

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 appears to adopt a fresh design approach with possibly two or three rear cameras. It sports a sleek profile and will be available in two color variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble, the latter being inspired by the special edition OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey​​.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is expected to be priced under ₹30,000, making it a competitive offering in the mid-range segment. Its exact price at launch is anticipated to be around ₹23,990, marking it as an attractive option for those seeking high-end features at an accessible price point​​.

OnePlus has consistently emphasized the importance of connectivity in its Nord series, and the Nord CE 4 is expected to further this legacy with advanced 5G capabilities. Equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, users can anticipate faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, and improved network reliability, making the device future-proof in the rapidly evolving 5G landscape.

Given the expected improvements in GPU performance with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, the Nord CE 4 should offer an enhanced gaming experience. The larger, high-refresh-rate AMOLED display will not only make games look better but also more responsive, making it a great option for mobile gamers. Additionally, the high-quality display paired with stereo speakers could make this device a solid choice for streaming videos and music.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is shaping up to be a compelling addition to the mid-range smartphone market in India, with its launch just around the corner. By balancing performance, design, and price, OnePlus aims to appeal to a wide audience, continuing its tradition of delivering value-driven smartphones.