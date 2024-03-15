OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launch in India: Price, Specifications, and More

OnePlus is all set to captivate the Indian market once again with the launch of its latest mid-range offering, the OnePlus Nord CE 4, scheduled for April 1, 2024. This smartphone promises to pack a punch with its array of features and improvements over its predecessor, aiming squarely at the competitive sub-₹30,000 price segment. Here’s everything you need to know about this eagerly anticipated launch.
Key Highlights
- Launch Date: April 1, 2024
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
- Display: Expected 6.7-inch AMOLED panel
- Camera Setup: Rumored 50MP + 8MP rear and 16MP front
- Battery and Charging: 5000 mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC Charging
- Expected Pricing: Under ₹30,000
In-Depth Look at the OnePlus Nord CE 4
OnePlus is gearing up to release the Nord CE 4 as a successor to the Nord CE 3, bringing several upgrades that aim to enhance user experience without breaking the bank. At its heart is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, which is expected to offer a significant boost in performance and efficiency.
The device is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, providing vibrant visuals with possibly a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gameplay. Camera capabilities are rumored to include a dual setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
One of the key highlights of the Nord CE 4 is its battery life and charging speed. With a 5000 mAh battery coupled with 80W SUPERVOOC Charging, it promises fast charging times and extended usage durations.
However, it’s worth noting that the device might not come with FM Radio support or waterproofing, which could be deal-breakers for some users.
Design and Color Options
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 appears to adopt a fresh design approach with possibly two or three rear cameras. It sports a sleek profile and will be available in two color variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble, the latter being inspired by the special edition OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey.
Pricing and Availability
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is expected to be priced under ₹30,000, making it a competitive offering in the mid-range segment. Its exact price at launch is anticipated to be around ₹23,990, marking it as an attractive option for those seeking high-end features at an accessible price point.
OnePlus has consistently emphasized the importance of connectivity in its Nord series, and the Nord CE 4 is expected to further this legacy with advanced 5G capabilities. Equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, users can anticipate faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, and improved network reliability, making the device future-proof in the rapidly evolving 5G landscape.
Given the expected improvements in GPU performance with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, the Nord CE 4 should offer an enhanced gaming experience. The larger, high-refresh-rate AMOLED display will not only make games look better but also more responsive, making it a great option for mobile gamers. Additionally, the high-quality display paired with stereo speakers could make this device a solid choice for streaming videos and music.
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is shaping up to be a compelling addition to the mid-range smartphone market in India, with its launch just around the corner. By balancing performance, design, and price, OnePlus aims to appeal to a wide audience, continuing its tradition of delivering value-driven smartphones.
Add Comment