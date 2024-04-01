OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launches in India: A Comprehensive Overview

OnePlus, a brand synonymous with delivering high-quality smartphones, has officially launched the much-anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 4 in India. This launch marks another milestone for OnePlus in the competitive mid-range smartphone segment. Set to be available from April 1, 2024, at 6:30 PM IST, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 promises a plethora of features aimed at tech-savvy consumers seeking performance and design without breaking the bank.
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 boasts a unique design with a pill-shaped camera array housing dual cameras and a flash unit below the sensors, offering a fresh aesthetic compared to previous models. It is available in two striking colors, mint and dark grey, catering to various user preferences.
Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance across tasks. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is expected to feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering crisp and fluid visuals. A 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging add to the device’s robust specification list.
In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 could include a 50MP main sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor at the back, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. An in-display optical fingerprint sensor is expected for biometric authentication, enhancing security and convenience.
Storage won’t be an issue, as the phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a hefty 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD, ensuring ample space for apps, media, and documents. It also supports UFS 3.1 storage for faster data transfer speeds.
Leaked prices suggest a competitive edge, with the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant possibly starting at ₹24,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at ₹26,999. These prices, if accurate, would make the OnePlus Nord CE 4 a compelling option for those seeking high-end features at a mid-range price point.
Moreover, the phone is set to support dual SIM, 5G, 4G, and comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, and a range of sensors including an optical on-screen fingerprint sensor for enhanced connectivity and security.
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is a testament to OnePlus’s commitment to providing feature-rich smartphones at accessible price points. With its cutting-edge processor, high-resolution cameras, and fast charging capabilities, the Nord CE 4 is poised to be a significant contender in its segment, catering to the demands of modern consumers looking for quality, performance, and style.
