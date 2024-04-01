OnePlus Nord CE 4 Launches in India: A Comprehensive Overview

Discover the latest OnePlus Nord CE 4 launched in India: Featuring Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP camera, and 100W charging.

OnePlus, a brand synonymous with delivering high-quality smartphones, has officially launched the much-anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 4 in India. This launch marks another milestone for OnePlus in the competitive mid-range smartphone segment. Set to be available from April 1, 2024, at 6:30 PM IST, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 promises a plethora of features aimed at tech-savvy consumers seeking performance and design without breaking the bank.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 boasts a unique design with a pill-shaped camera array housing dual cameras and a flash unit below the sensors, offering a fresh aesthetic compared to previous models. It is available in two striking colors, mint and dark grey, catering to various user preferences​.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance across tasks. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is expected to feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering crisp and fluid visuals. A 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging add to the device’s robust specification list​.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 could include a 50MP main sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor at the back, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. An in-display optical fingerprint sensor is expected for biometric authentication, enhancing security and convenience​.

Storage won’t be an issue, as the phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a hefty 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD, ensuring ample space for apps, media, and documents. It also supports UFS 3.1 storage for faster data transfer speeds​​.

Leaked prices suggest a competitive edge, with the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant possibly starting at ₹24,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at ₹26,999. These prices, if accurate, would make the OnePlus Nord CE 4 a compelling option for those seeking high-end features at a mid-range price point​​.

Moreover, the phone is set to support dual SIM, 5G, 4G, and comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, and a range of sensors including an optical on-screen fingerprint sensor for enhanced connectivity and security​​.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is a testament to OnePlus’s commitment to providing feature-rich smartphones at accessible price points. With its cutting-edge processor, high-resolution cameras, and fast charging capabilities, the Nord CE 4 is poised to be a significant contender in its segment, catering to the demands of modern consumers looking for quality, performance, and style.