OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite: An Unfiltered Look

Alright, let’s dive into the nitty-gritty of these two OnePlus mid-rangers. Spoiler: they’re more similar than you might think. But hey, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially when you’re on a budget.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite: Design and Display

First impressions matter, right? Both phones rock the glass front and plastic frame combo, which honestly feels pretty solid for the price. The CE4 Lite is a tad lighter, but we’re talking grams here. Size-wise, they’re almost identical. I guess the biggest visual difference is that shiny AMOLED display on the CE4 Lite. It’s vibrant, punchy, and just makes everything look a bit more, well, premium. The CE3 Lite’s IPS LCD isn’t bad, but it’s just not as eye-catching.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite: Performance and Software

Pop open the hood, and it’s like déjà vu. Both phones are powered by the same Snapdragon 695 5G chip, have up to 8GB of RAM, and offer 128GB or 256GB of storage. Yeah, not the most exciting stuff, but it gets the job done for everyday use, social media, and even some light gaming.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite: Camera

Here’s where things get a bit more interesting. The CE4 Lite ditches the triple camera setup of the CE3 Lite for a dual camera system. It’s a 50MP main sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 2MP depth sensor. On paper, that 108MP sensor on the CE3 Lite seems impressive, but megapixels aren’t everything. In real-world use, I found the CE4 Lite’s photos to be more consistent, especially in low light. The OIS definitely helps with that.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite: Battery Life and Charging

Alright, battery life warriors, this one’s for you. The CE4 Lite packs a 5500mAh battery compared to the CE3 Lite’s 5000mAh. In real-world use, that translates to about a day and a half of moderate use on the CE4 Lite. And when it’s time to juice up, the CE4 Lite’s 80W fast charging is a game-changer. It’ll get you from 0 to 100% in about 50 minutes. The CE3 Lite’s 67W charging isn’t slow, but it’s not as impressive.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite: Price

Let’s talk money. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite starts at ₹19,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the CE3 Lite comes in slightly cheaper at ₹19,499.

The Verdict

So, which one takes the crown? It’s a tough call, but I’d give the edge to the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite. The AMOLED display, improved camera performance, and faster charging are hard to ignore. But hey, if you’re on a tighter budget, the CE3 Lite is still a solid phone that won’t disappoint.

At the end of the day, the best phone for you is the one that fits your needs and budget. If you can swing the extra few bucks, the CE4 Lite is worth considering. But if you’re looking for a reliable mid-ranger without breaking the bank, the CE3 Lite is still a solid choice.

