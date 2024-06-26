Home News OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite: An Unfiltered Look

Alright, let’s dive into the nitty-gritty of these two OnePlus mid-rangers. Spoiler: they’re more similar than you might think. But hey, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially when you’re on a budget.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite: Design and Display

First impressions matter, right? Both phones rock the glass front and plastic frame combo, which honestly feels pretty solid for the price. The CE4 Lite is a tad lighter, but we’re talking grams here. Size-wise, they’re almost identical. I guess the biggest visual difference is that shiny AMOLED display on the CE4 Lite. It’s vibrant, punchy, and just makes everything look a bit more, well, premium. The CE3 Lite’s IPS LCD isn’t bad, but it’s just not as eye-catching.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite: Performance and Software

Pop open the hood, and it’s like déjà vu. Both phones are powered by the same Snapdragon 695 5G chip, have up to 8GB of RAM, and offer 128GB or 256GB of storage. Yeah, not the most exciting stuff, but it gets the job done for everyday use, social media, and even some light gaming.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite: Camera

Here’s where things get a bit more interesting. The CE4 Lite ditches the triple camera setup of the CE3 Lite for a dual camera system. It’s a 50MP main sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 2MP depth sensor. On paper, that 108MP sensor on the CE3 Lite seems impressive, but megapixels aren’t everything. In real-world use, I found the CE4 Lite’s photos to be more consistent, especially in low light. The OIS definitely helps with that.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite: Battery Life and Charging

Alright, battery life warriors, this one’s for you. The CE4 Lite packs a 5500mAh battery compared to the CE3 Lite’s 5000mAh. In real-world use, that translates to about a day and a half of moderate use on the CE4 Lite. And when it’s time to juice up, the CE4 Lite’s 80W fast charging is a game-changer. It’ll get you from 0 to 100% in about 50 minutes. The CE3 Lite’s 67W charging isn’t slow, but it’s not as impressive.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite: Price

Let’s talk money. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite starts at ₹19,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, while the CE3 Lite comes in slightly cheaper at ₹19,499.

The Verdict

So, which one takes the crown? It’s a tough call, but I’d give the edge to the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite. The AMOLED display, improved camera performance, and faster charging are hard to ignore. But hey, if you’re on a tighter budget, the CE3 Lite is still a solid phone that won’t disappoint.

At the end of the day, the best phone for you is the one that fits your needs and budget. If you can swing the extra few bucks, the CE4 Lite is worth considering. But if you’re looking for a reliable mid-ranger without breaking the bank, the CE3 Lite is still a solid choice.

General

Price (₹) 19,999, 22,999 ₹19,999, ₹21,999
Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Mega Blue, Ultra Orange, Super Silver Chromatic Gray, Pastel Lime

Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
SIM Slot Dual (nano) Dual (nano)
Memory Card Slot Dedicated Hybrid (SIM+Memory Card)
USB Port USB Type-C USB Type-C
NFC
GPS GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS

Build & Design

Dimensions [LxWxD] 162.9 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm 165.5 x 76 x 8.3 mm
Weight (grams) 191 g 195 g
Chassis/Frame Polycarbonate/Plastic Polycarbonate/Plastic
Front Protection Some Glass Some Glass
Back Material Polycarbonate/Plastic Polycarbonate/Plastic

Performance

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
Processor Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
GPU Adreno 619 Adreno 619
RAM 8 GB 8 GB
RAM Type LPDDR4x LPDDR4x
Storage 128 GB, 256 GB 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
OS Android 14 Android 13
UI OxygenOS OxygenOS

Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67 inch 6.72 inch
Screen Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Refresh Rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Aspect Ratio 20:9 20:9
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 394 PPI 391 PPI

Cameras

Rear Camera Dual Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.95", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.67", 0.64µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Rear Camera Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video Recording 1080p@30fp LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video Recording 1080p@30fps
Front Camera Single Single
Front Camera Specs 16 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide)
 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1.0µm
Front Camera Feature Panorama, Video Recording 1080p@30fps HDR, panorama, Video Recording 1080p@30fps

Battery

Battery Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh
Fast Charging
Charging Rate 80W 67W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Extra Features

Fingerprint Sensor In-display (Optical) Power Button Mounted
Face Unlock
Speakers Stereo Stereo
3.5 mm Audio Jack
IR Blaster
FM Radio
Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Electronic Compass Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Electronic Compass

