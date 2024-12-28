OnePlus Open 2 Unveiled: A Closer Look at the Next-Gen Foldable Phone’s Features and Specifications

Unveiling the OnePlus Open 2: Discover enhanced design, upgraded specs with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and 120Hz display

The upcoming release of the OnePlus Open 2 is stirring excitement as it promises several advancements over its predecessor. Recently revealed through a collaboration with Smartprix, the early renders and specifications suggest that the OnePlus Open 2 is poised to set new standards in the foldable phone segment.

Enhanced Design and Build Quality

The OnePlus Open 2 maintains the distinctive large circular rear camera housing seen in the original OnePlus Open, marking it as a signature element. However, updates to the design are evident. The new model features a trio of rear cameras, arranged in the upper half of the circle, with the iconic Hasselblad branding positioned at the lower half. This iteration introduces curved rear edges, a shift from the flatter sides of its predecessor, enhancing the ergonomic feel.

Display and Visual Upgrades

In terms of display, the OnePlus Open 2 boasts an 8-inch, 120Hz, 2K LTPO main display, which is an improvement over the 7.82-inch display of the previous model. The external screen also receives a bump in size to 6.4 inches from 6.31 inches, offering users more screen real estate for an enhanced viewing experience.

Performance Specifications

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open 2 is powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, ensuring top-notch performance. The device is equipped with 16GB of RAM and offers a generous 1TB of internal storage, potentially available in various configurations. The camera setup includes an upgraded triple 50MP main camera system, while the front-facing cameras remain consistent with the original, featuring sensors of 32MP and 20MP.

Durability and Battery Enhancements

A notable upgrade in durability, the OnePlus Open 2 will come with an IPX8 water resistance rating, significantly more robust than the previous model’s IPX4 rating. Battery capacity is also increased to 5,900mAh from 4,800mAh, supporting extended use. Charging technology advances as well with the introduction of 50W wireless charging and 80W wired charging capabilities, setting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for the series.

Availability and Launch

The OnePlus Open 2 is slated for a launch in China in early 2025, with a global rollout expected later in the first quarter. The device will likely be available in multiple color variants, including a classic black option.