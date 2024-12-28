OnePlus Open 2 Unveiled: A Closer Look at the Next-Gen Foldable Phone’s Features and Specifications

28/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
OnePlus Open 2 Unveiled
Unveiling the OnePlus Open 2: Discover enhanced design, upgraded specs with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and 120Hz display

The upcoming release of the OnePlus Open 2 is stirring excitement as it promises several advancements over its predecessor. Recently revealed through a collaboration with Smartprix, the early renders and specifications suggest that the OnePlus Open 2 is poised to set new standards in the foldable phone segment.

Enhanced Design and Build Quality

The OnePlus Open 2 maintains the distinctive large circular rear camera housing seen in the original OnePlus Open, marking it as a signature element. However, updates to the design are evident. The new model features a trio of rear cameras, arranged in the upper half of the circle, with the iconic Hasselblad branding positioned at the lower half. This iteration introduces curved rear edges, a shift from the flatter sides of its predecessor, enhancing the ergonomic feel.

Display and Visual Upgrades

In terms of display, the OnePlus Open 2 boasts an 8-inch, 120Hz, 2K LTPO main display, which is an improvement over the 7.82-inch display of the previous model. The external screen also receives a bump in size to 6.4 inches from 6.31 inches, offering users more screen real estate for an enhanced viewing experience.

Performance Specifications

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open 2 is powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, ensuring top-notch performance. The device is equipped with 16GB of RAM and offers a generous 1TB of internal storage, potentially available in various configurations. The camera setup includes an upgraded triple 50MP main camera system, while the front-facing cameras remain consistent with the original, featuring sensors of 32MP and 20MP.

Durability and Battery Enhancements

A notable upgrade in durability, the OnePlus Open 2 will come with an IPX8 water resistance rating, significantly more robust than the previous model’s IPX4 rating. Battery capacity is also increased to 5,900mAh from 4,800mAh, supporting extended use. Charging technology advances as well with the introduction of 50W wireless charging and 80W wired charging capabilities, setting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for the series.

Availability and Launch

The OnePlus Open 2 is slated for a launch in China in early 2025, with a global rollout expected later in the first quarter. The device will likely be available in multiple color variants, including a classic black option.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK6hpQwwwJm0BA

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life
POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life
Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024!
Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024!
POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
View all stories
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More! POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024! POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more! Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!