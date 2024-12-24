OPPO Find X8 Ultra Battery and Periscope Camera Specs Leaked

OPPO Find X8 Ultra spotted on UFSC certification, revealing a 5,500mAh battery. Tipster leaks 50MP dual periscope zoom camera specs with 3X and 6X zoom.

The OPPO Find X8 series, which debuted in October 2024 with the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, is expected to soon welcome its Ultra variant. Leaks suggest the Find X8 Ultra will boast the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 50MP quad-camera system. New information has surfaced regarding the device’s battery and camera specifications.

Battery Capacity Confirmed

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra, with model numbers PKH110 and PKH120, has been spotted on China’s UFSC certification website. This certification indicates the phone meets the universal fast charging standard. The listing reveals a 5,475mAh cell and USB-C fast charging support, suggesting the device may be marketed with a 5,500mAh battery.

Periscope Camera Details Emerge

Trusted tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) has shed light on the Find X8 Ultra’s camera setup. According to DCS, the phone will feature a 50MP 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906 3X periscope zoom camera and a 50MP 1/2-inch Sony IMX882 6X periscope zoom camera. These sensors differ from the Find X7 Ultra, offering slightly more zoom capability on the 3X module.

Previous rumors indicate the remaining rear cameras will include a 50MP primary camera with a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera. This is an upgrade from the Find X7 Ultra’s ultrawide shooter, which housed a 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor.

India Launch Uncertain

While the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are available in India, the Find X7 Ultra did not see a release in the country. It remains unclear whether OPPO plans to launch the Find X8 Ultra in India.

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra is shaping up to be a photography powerhouse with its impressive camera specs and powerful processor. The large battery capacity should also provide ample usage time. While the India launch remains uncertain, tech enthusiasts will be eagerly awaiting further news about this exciting new device.