OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3: Leaked Specs and Design Insights on Upcoming Foldable Phones

OnePlus, a brand synonymous with innovation, is all set to make waves in the foldable smartphone market with its upcoming OnePlus Open. Alongside, Oppo’s Find N3 is also gearing up for its debut. Recent leaks have shed light on the specifications and design of these anticipated devices, offering tech enthusiasts a glimpse into what the future holds. Both phones are expected to redefine the foldable smartphone experience, with state-of-the-art features and a design that stands out.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus Open to be the global version of Oppo Find N3.

Both devices to feature a 120Hz refresh rate OLED display.

Triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

OnePlus Open to boast a 4,805mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Detailed Specifications and Design

The OnePlus Open is expected to sport a 7.82-inch OLED inner display with a resolution of 2440×2268 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it will have a 6.31-inch OLED outer screen, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera department is set to impress with a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP secondary sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Selfie enthusiasts can look forward to a 32MP or 20MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The battery specifications are equally impressive, with a 4,805mAh capacity and support for 100W fast charging.

The design leak showcases the OnePlus Open in a semi-folded state, hinting at a book-style folding mechanism. Notably, OnePlus has confirmed that the device will feature a new hinge design, backed by 35 patents.

Oppo Find N3 is set to be the Chinese counterpart of the OnePlus Open. While detailed specifications for the Find N3 are yet to be fully disclosed, it’s expected to share many features with the OnePlus Open, given their close association.

A New Era of Foldable Smartphones

The foldable smartphone market has witnessed significant growth, with brands like Samsung leading the charge. OnePlus’s entry into this segment, with its innovative design and top-tier specifications, is poised to challenge existing market dynamics. The company’s focus on delivering a seamless user experience, combined with cutting-edge technology, makes the OnePlus Open a device to watch out for.

Conclusion

The upcoming OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 are set to mark a new chapter in the foldable smartphone narrative. With leaked specifications pointing towards high-end features and a design that promises durability and style, both devices are gearing up to offer a unique blend of innovation and functionality. As the official launch dates draw closer, the tech community awaits with bated breath to witness the unveiling of these game-changing devices.