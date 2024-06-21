Sennheiser Accentum TWS Earbuds Launch in India: Premium Sound at Rs 11,990

The German audio giant Sennheiser has introduced its latest product in the Indian market—the Accentum TWS ANC earbuds, enhancing the audio experience with cutting-edge technology and design.

Feature-Rich Audio Experience

Equipped with 7mm TrueResponse dynamic drivers, the Sennheiser Accentum TWS earbuds promise a pristine and detailed sound output, backed by decades of Sennheiser’s acoustic expertise. Users can enjoy powerful bass, clear mid-tones, and sharp treble. The earbuds come with hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, seamlessly blending feedforward and feedback mechanisms to block external noises effectively, while a Transparency Mode keeps users aware of their surroundings without needing to remove the earbuds.

Smart Controls and Customization

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring a stable and reliable connection. The included Smart Control app enhances user interaction, offering a 5-band equalizer and various sound modes for personalized audio settings. The app also facilitates firmware updates that include LE Audio standard support and Auracast for public audio broadcasts.

Design and Comfort

The design of the Accentum TWS earbuds emphasizes comfort and functionality. A collaboration with Sonova, a renowned hearing aid manufacturer, ensures the earbuds are comfortable for prolonged use, fitting securely for optimal audio delivery. Their IP54 rating guarantees resistance against dust and sweat, making them suitable for exercise and outdoor activities.

Battery Life and Charging

The Accentum earbuds provide up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge, with an additional 20 hours available from the charging case. Fast charging capabilities allow for an hour of playback with just 10 minutes of charging, supported by both USB-C and Qi wireless charging options.

Availability and Price

Marketed at an introductory price of Rs 11,990, the Sennheiser Accentum TWS ANC earbuds are available in classic black and white color variants. They can be purchased via Sennheiser’s official website and Amazon India, accompanied by a 2-year warranty​​.