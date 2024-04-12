OpenAI Launches GPT-4 Turbo, Enhancing Developer and User Capabilities

Discover the new GPT-4 Turbo by OpenAI! With enhanced token handling, reduced costs, and the innovative GPT Store, it's transforming AI interactions for developers and users alike.

OpenAI has unveiled its latest advancement, the GPT-4 Turbo, during its inaugural developer event. This new iteration introduces significant enhancements over its predecessor, GPT-4, primarily targeting developers and ChatGPT Plus users.

The GPT-4 Turbo boosts its processing capabilities significantly, offering a context window of 128,000 tokens—approximately 300 book pages or 100,000 words. This quadruples the capacity of the original GPT-4, which had a context limit of 32,000 tokens. The increase allows more extensive data handling in a single prompt, facilitating more in-depth interactions and complex queries without resetting the context​​.

From a technical standpoint, GPT-4 Turbo is not just more powerful but also more economical. The cost for processing input and output tokens is reduced by threefold and twofold respectively compared to its predecessor. This makes it more accessible for frequent and heavy API users, aligning with OpenAI’s goal to democratize AI technology​.

Further enhancing its utility, GPT-4 Turbo integrates new capabilities including a JSON mode, ensuring outputs in this format, which is crucial for web applications that process data between servers and clients. This feature adds to the model’s flexibility, making it suitable for a variety of programming and non-programming uses​​.

In addition to these improvements, GPT-4 Turbo introduces new functionalities that allow it to handle both textual and visual inputs. This multimodal capability is part of OpenAI’s broader strategy to make its AI models more versatile and useful across different media types.

Moreover, OpenAI is focusing on customization and integration capabilities with GPT-4 Turbo. Users can now build custom versions of GPT tailored to specific tasks, enhancing productivity and user experience. There’s also a new initiative called the GPT Store, where users can publish and monetize their custom GPTs, much like apps in a mobile app store

