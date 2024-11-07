Stuffcool Primus USB 4.0 Type-C to C Cable: 240W Power Delivery & Unbreakable 1.8m Connectivity

Experience ultimate connectivity with Stuffcool's Primus USB 4.0 Type-C to C Cable. Enjoy 240W fast charging, seamless 8K video output, and 40Gbps data speeds

Stuffcool has launched the Primus USB 4.0 Type-C to C Cable, a new offering designed to meet the growing demands of power users and tech enthusiasts. This cable distinguishes itself through its exceptional performance and robust build quality, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a reliable and future-proof solution for charging and data transfer needs.

Power Delivery for Demanding Devices

One of the standout features of the Primus cable is its support for 240W power delivery. This high wattage makes it suitable for charging even the most power-hungry devices, including high-performance laptops, gaming consoles, and modern smartphones with fast-charging capabilities. This ensures that users can spend less time tethered to a power outlet and more time enjoying their devices.

Unleashing the Speed of USB 4.0

The Primus cable harnesses the full potential of the USB 4.0 standard, offering data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps. This translates to significantly faster file transfers, making it an ideal choice for professionals who work with large volumes of data, such as photographers, videographers, and content creators. Imagine transferring massive video files or entire photo libraries in a fraction of the time compared to older USB standards.

Immersive Visual Experiences

Beyond its impressive data transfer capabilities, the Primus cable also supports video transmission at 8K/60Hz. This allows users to connect their devices to compatible displays and enjoy incredibly sharp and smooth visuals. Whether it’s for immersive gaming, watching high-resolution movies, or creating detailed presentations, this cable ensures a visually stunning experience.

Durability and Longevity

Stuffcool has emphasized durability in the Primus cable’s design. It features a premium nylon-braided fabric that not only adds a touch of sophistication but also provides excellent protection against daily wear and tear. The cable is further reinforced with aluminum housing and gold-plated connectors, which enhance its resilience and contribute to its long-term performance. These connectors also offer superior conductivity and resistance to corrosion, ensuring a stable and reliable connection for years to come.

Compatibility Across the USB Spectrum

While designed to maximize the capabilities of USB 4.0, the Primus cable maintains backward compatibility with a range of previous USB generations, including USB 3.2, 3.1, 3.0, and 2.0. This ensures that users can connect a wide variety of devices without compatibility concerns. Whether it’s a legacy device or the latest gadget, the Primus cable offers seamless connectivity.

A Perfect Companion for Apple Devices

The Primus cable is particularly well-suited for Apple users. Its high power delivery capacity makes it an excellent choice for charging iMac, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models. The cable’s 1.8-meter length provides ample reach, allowing users to comfortably connect their devices even when the power outlet is not conveniently located.

The Stuffcool Primus USB 4.0 Type-C to C Cable is available for purchase on the official Stuffcool website (stuffcool.com) and through Amazon India (amazon.in).