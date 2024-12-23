Sony India Announces Holiday Deals on Electronics

23/12/2024
Sumit Kumar
3 Min Read
Add Comment
sony

Sony India is offering promotional deals on its electronics for the holiday season. The deals, which include discounts and cashback offers on televisions, cameras, personal audio, and home audio products, are valid from December 20, 2024, to January 2, 2024. Customers can take advantage of these offers through various online and offline channels.

Televisions and Soundbars

  • BRAVIA televisions: Instant cashback of Rs. 25,000 and up to 30% off MRP.
  • BRAVIA televisions and Soundbar combos: Special EMI scheme starting from Rs. 2,995 with discounts up to Rs. 57,990.
  • Soundbar and BRAVIA television combo: Save up to Rs. 8,000 on select soundbars when purchased with a BRAVIA television of 109 cm (43 inches) and above. Discounts are also available on premium models like the BRAVIA Theatre Quad and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9. This offer is valid within 60 days of purchasing a BRAVIA TV.

Party Speakers and Soundbars

Sony is offering discounts and cashback deals on a range of party speakers and soundbars, including:

Party Speakers:

    • MHC-V73D: Rs. 65,990 MRP, Rs. 43,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 3,000 cashback
    • ULT-10: Rs. 16,990 MRP, Rs. 8,990 offer price
    • SRS-XV500: Rs. 39,990 MRP, Rs. 24,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 3,000 cashback
    • SRS-ULT1000: Rs. 1,09,990 MRP, Rs. 78,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 6,000 cashback
    • SRS-ULT70: Rs. 49,990 MRP, Rs. 32,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 3,000 cashback
    • SRS-XV800: Rs. 64,990 MRP, Rs. 37,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 5,000 cashback
    • SRS-XV900: Rs. 99,990 MRP, Rs. 55,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 4,000 cashback

Soundbars:

    • HT-S20R: Rs. 23,990 MRP, Rs. 15,990 offer price
    • HT-S40R: Rs. 34,990 MRP, Rs. 24,990 offer price
    • HT-S400: Rs. 28,990 MRP, Rs. 19,990 offer price
    • HT-G700: Rs. 51,990 MRP, Rs. 36,990 offer price
    • HT-A9M2: Rs. 1,49,990 MRP, Rs. 1,79,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 10,000 cashback
    • HT-A8000: Rs. 1,04,990 MRP, Rs. 71,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 8,000 cashback
    • HT-A9000: Rs. 1,49,990 MRP, Rs. 1,04,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 10,000 cashback
    • HT-A3000: Rs. 69,990 MRP, Rs. 46,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 6,000 cashback
    • SRS-XB100: Rs. 5,990 MRP, Rs. 3,490 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 500 cashback
    • HT-S700RF: Rs. 53,990 MRP, Rs. 42,990 offer price
    • HT-S500RF: Rs. 43,990 MRP, Rs. 33,990 offer price

Personal Audio Products

Sony is also offering deals on headphones and truly wireless earbuds:

Headphones:

    • WH-1000XM5: Rs. 34,990 MRP, Rs. 27,990 offer price
    • WH-1000XM4: Rs. 29,990 MRP, Rs. 20,990 offer price
    • WH-ULT900N: Rs. 24,990 MRP, Rs. 14,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 cashback
    • WH-CH720N: Rs. 14,990 MRP, Rs. 9,990 offer price
    • WH-CH520: Rs. 5,990 MRP, Rs. 3,990 offer price
    • WI-OE610: Rs. 16,990 MRP, Rs. 8,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 cashback

Truly Wireless Earbuds:

    • WF-1000XM5: Rs. 29,990 MRP, Rs. 22,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 2,000 cashback
    • WF-C700N: Rs. 12,990 MRP, Rs. 6,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 cashback
    • WF-C510: Rs. 8,990 MRP, Rs. 4,490 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 500 cashback

Gaming Headphones

  • WH-G900N: Rs. 27,990 MRP, Rs. 19,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 3,000 cashback
  • WH-G500: Rs. 19,990 MRP, Rs. 14,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 2,000 cashback
  • MDR-G300: Rs. 9,990 MRP, Rs. 5,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 cashback
  • WF-G700N: Rs. 22,990 MRP, Rs. 15,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 2,000 cashback

Pro Audio

  • MDR-M1: Rs. 39,990 MRP, Rs. 17,990 offer price
  • IER-Z1R: Rs. 1,69,990 MRP, Rs. 1,49,990 offer price
  • MDR-MV1: Rs. 59,990 MRP, Rs. 19,990 offer price
  • C-80: Rs. 69,990 MRP, Rs. 45,990 offer price
  • NW-ZX707: Rs. 74,990 MRP, Rs. 59,990 offer price
FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts

Sumit Kumar

Sumit Kumar, an alumnus of PDM Bahadurgarh, specializes in tech industry coverage and gadget reviews with 8 years of experience. His work provides in-depth, reliable tech insights and has earned him a reputation as a key tech commentator in national tech space. With a keen eye for the latest tech trends and a thorough approach to every review, Sumit provides insightful and reliable information to help readers stay informed about cutting-edge technology.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
realme 14X 5G Review
realme 14X 5G Review
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
View all stories
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more! Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more! realme 14X 5G Review Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More! Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!