Sony India Announces Holiday Deals on Electronics

Sony India is offering promotional deals on its electronics for the holiday season. The deals, which include discounts and cashback offers on televisions, cameras, personal audio, and home audio products, are valid from December 20, 2024, to January 2, 2024. Customers can take advantage of these offers through various online and offline channels.
Televisions and Soundbars
- BRAVIA televisions: Instant cashback of Rs. 25,000 and up to 30% off MRP.
- BRAVIA televisions and Soundbar combos: Special EMI scheme starting from Rs. 2,995 with discounts up to Rs. 57,990.
- Soundbar and BRAVIA television combo: Save up to Rs. 8,000 on select soundbars when purchased with a BRAVIA television of 109 cm (43 inches) and above. Discounts are also available on premium models like the BRAVIA Theatre Quad and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9. This offer is valid within 60 days of purchasing a BRAVIA TV.
Party Speakers and Soundbars
Sony is offering discounts and cashback deals on a range of party speakers and soundbars, including:
Party Speakers:
-
- MHC-V73D: Rs. 65,990 MRP, Rs. 43,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 3,000 cashback
- ULT-10: Rs. 16,990 MRP, Rs. 8,990 offer price
- SRS-XV500: Rs. 39,990 MRP, Rs. 24,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 3,000 cashback
- SRS-ULT1000: Rs. 1,09,990 MRP, Rs. 78,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 6,000 cashback
- SRS-ULT70: Rs. 49,990 MRP, Rs. 32,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 3,000 cashback
- SRS-XV800: Rs. 64,990 MRP, Rs. 37,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 5,000 cashback
- SRS-XV900: Rs. 99,990 MRP, Rs. 55,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 4,000 cashback
Soundbars:
-
- HT-S20R: Rs. 23,990 MRP, Rs. 15,990 offer price
- HT-S40R: Rs. 34,990 MRP, Rs. 24,990 offer price
- HT-S400: Rs. 28,990 MRP, Rs. 19,990 offer price
- HT-G700: Rs. 51,990 MRP, Rs. 36,990 offer price
- HT-A9M2: Rs. 1,49,990 MRP, Rs. 1,79,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 10,000 cashback
- HT-A8000: Rs. 1,04,990 MRP, Rs. 71,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 8,000 cashback
- HT-A9000: Rs. 1,49,990 MRP, Rs. 1,04,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 10,000 cashback
- HT-A3000: Rs. 69,990 MRP, Rs. 46,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 6,000 cashback
- SRS-XB100: Rs. 5,990 MRP, Rs. 3,490 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 500 cashback
- HT-S700RF: Rs. 53,990 MRP, Rs. 42,990 offer price
- HT-S500RF: Rs. 43,990 MRP, Rs. 33,990 offer price
Personal Audio Products
Sony is also offering deals on headphones and truly wireless earbuds:
Headphones:
-
- WH-1000XM5: Rs. 34,990 MRP, Rs. 27,990 offer price
- WH-1000XM4: Rs. 29,990 MRP, Rs. 20,990 offer price
- WH-ULT900N: Rs. 24,990 MRP, Rs. 14,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 cashback
- WH-CH720N: Rs. 14,990 MRP, Rs. 9,990 offer price
- WH-CH520: Rs. 5,990 MRP, Rs. 3,990 offer price
- WI-OE610: Rs. 16,990 MRP, Rs. 8,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 cashback
Truly Wireless Earbuds:
-
- WF-1000XM5: Rs. 29,990 MRP, Rs. 22,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 2,000 cashback
- WF-C700N: Rs. 12,990 MRP, Rs. 6,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 cashback
- WF-C510: Rs. 8,990 MRP, Rs. 4,490 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 500 cashback
Gaming Headphones
- WH-G900N: Rs. 27,990 MRP, Rs. 19,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 3,000 cashback
- WH-G500: Rs. 19,990 MRP, Rs. 14,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 2,000 cashback
- MDR-G300: Rs. 9,990 MRP, Rs. 5,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 cashback
- WF-G700N: Rs. 22,990 MRP, Rs. 15,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 2,000 cashback
Pro Audio
- MDR-M1: Rs. 39,990 MRP, Rs. 17,990 offer price
- IER-Z1R: Rs. 1,69,990 MRP, Rs. 1,49,990 offer price
- MDR-MV1: Rs. 59,990 MRP, Rs. 19,990 offer price
- C-80: Rs. 69,990 MRP, Rs. 45,990 offer price
- NW-ZX707: Rs. 74,990 MRP, Rs. 59,990 offer price
Add Comment