Sony India Announces Holiday Deals on Electronics

Sony India is offering promotional deals on its electronics for the holiday season. The deals, which include discounts and cashback offers on televisions, cameras, personal audio, and home audio products, are valid from December 20, 2024, to January 2, 2024. Customers can take advantage of these offers through various online and offline channels.

Televisions and Soundbars

BRAVIA televisions : Instant cashback of Rs. 25,000 and up to 30% off MRP.

: Instant cashback of Rs. 25,000 and up to 30% off MRP. BRAVIA televisions and Soundbar combos : Special EMI scheme starting from Rs. 2,995 with discounts up to Rs. 57,990.

: Special EMI scheme starting from Rs. 2,995 with discounts up to Rs. 57,990. Soundbar and BRAVIA television combo: Save up to Rs. 8,000 on select soundbars when purchased with a BRAVIA television of 109 cm (43 inches) and above. Discounts are also available on premium models like the BRAVIA Theatre Quad and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9. This offer is valid within 60 days of purchasing a BRAVIA TV.

Party Speakers and Soundbars

Sony is offering discounts and cashback deals on a range of party speakers and soundbars, including:

Party Speakers:

MHC-V73D : Rs. 65,990 MRP, Rs. 43,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 3,000 cashback ULT-10 : Rs. 16,990 MRP, Rs. 8,990 offer price SRS-XV500 : Rs. 39,990 MRP, Rs. 24,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 3,000 cashback SRS-ULT1000 : Rs. 1,09,990 MRP, Rs. 78,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 6,000 cashback SRS-ULT70 : Rs. 49,990 MRP, Rs. 32,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 3,000 cashback SRS-XV800 : Rs. 64,990 MRP, Rs. 37,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 5,000 cashback SRS-XV900 : Rs. 99,990 MRP, Rs. 55,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 4,000 cashback



Soundbars:

HT-S20R : Rs. 23,990 MRP, Rs. 15,990 offer price HT-S40R : Rs. 34,990 MRP, Rs. 24,990 offer price HT-S400 : Rs. 28,990 MRP, Rs. 19,990 offer price HT-G700 : Rs. 51,990 MRP, Rs. 36,990 offer price HT-A9M2 : Rs. 1,49,990 MRP, Rs. 1,79,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 10,000 cashback HT-A8000 : Rs. 1,04,990 MRP, Rs. 71,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 8,000 cashback HT-A9000 : Rs. 1,49,990 MRP, Rs. 1,04,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 10,000 cashback HT-A3000 : Rs. 69,990 MRP, Rs. 46,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 6,000 cashback SRS-XB100 : Rs. 5,990 MRP, Rs. 3,490 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 500 cashback HT-S700RF : Rs. 53,990 MRP, Rs. 42,990 offer price HT-S500RF : Rs. 43,990 MRP, Rs. 33,990 offer price



Personal Audio Products

Sony is also offering deals on headphones and truly wireless earbuds:

Headphones:

WH-1000XM5 : Rs. 34,990 MRP, Rs. 27,990 offer price WH-1000XM4 : Rs. 29,990 MRP, Rs. 20,990 offer price WH-ULT900N : Rs. 24,990 MRP, Rs. 14,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 cashback WH-CH720N : Rs. 14,990 MRP, Rs. 9,990 offer price WH-CH520 : Rs. 5,990 MRP, Rs. 3,990 offer price WI-OE610 : Rs. 16,990 MRP, Rs. 8,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 cashback



Truly Wireless Earbuds:

WF-1000XM5 : Rs. 29,990 MRP, Rs. 22,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 2,000 cashback WF-C700N : Rs. 12,990 MRP, Rs. 6,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 cashback WF-C510 : Rs. 8,990 MRP, Rs. 4,490 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 500 cashback



Gaming Headphones

WH-G900N : Rs. 27,990 MRP, Rs. 19,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 3,000 cashback

: Rs. 27,990 MRP, Rs. 19,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 3,000 cashback WH-G500 : Rs. 19,990 MRP, Rs. 14,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 2,000 cashback

: Rs. 19,990 MRP, Rs. 14,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 2,000 cashback MDR-G300 : Rs. 9,990 MRP, Rs. 5,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 cashback

: Rs. 9,990 MRP, Rs. 5,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 1,000 cashback WF-G700N: Rs. 22,990 MRP, Rs. 15,990 offer price, inclusive of Rs. 2,000 cashback

Pro Audio