Top Gadgets for Tech-Savvy Dads This Father’s Day

Father’s Day offers an excellent opportunity to honor dads who are enthusiastic about the latest tech gadgets. Whether your dad is into smart home technology, high-quality audio, or digital reading, here are the top six smart gadgets to consider for a gift that combines practicality and modern technology.

Smart Audio Solutions

Sony Ult Field 1: Enhance your dad’s music experience with the Sony Ult Field 1. This portable speaker is not only waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof but also boasts a long battery life for music enjoyment anywhere.

JBL TUNE 770NC: Consider the JBL TUNE 770NC headphones for dads who appreciate uninterrupted, high-quality audio. These headphones feature Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology and deliver pure bass sound, perfect for long listening sessions.

Mobile Innovations

Nokia G42 5G: The Nokia G42 5G is ideal for dads who love photography. It offers a 50 MP triple camera setup and comes in three eye-catching colors. It’s available in different storage options, ensuring there’s a suitable model for every user.

Nokia 3210 4G: Take your dad back in time with the modernized Nokia 3210. Now featuring 4G connectivity, this phone includes classic games like “Snake,” YouTube access, and dual SIM support, available in several retro colors.

Digital Reading and More

Amazon Kindle 10th Generation: For dads who enjoy reading, the Amazon Kindle 10th Generation is an outstanding choice. This e-reader features a high-resolution display, adjustable lighting, and double the storage capacity, making it ideal for storing a vast library of digital books.

Gift of Sound:

Jabra Elite 10: These earbuds are optimized for Dolby Atmos and feature Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, promising a significant reduction in ambient noise. They’re engineered for comfort and clarity in calls, with a battery life of 27 hours when using the charging case. Priced at INR 18,999 on Amazon. Link

Jabra Elite 8 Active: Known for their secure fit and comfort, these earbuds support Dolby Audio and Adaptive Hybrid ANC, optimizing sound for safety and quality. They offer a long battery life of up to 32 hours with the case. Available for Rs 15,999 on Amazon. Link

Jabra Elite 4: Affordable yet feature-packed, these earbuds offer effective noise cancellation and come in four colors. They are rated IP55 against dust and water, ensuring durability. Priced at INR 5,499 on Amazon.

Stay Connected: 4. iQOO Z9x: The iQOO Z9x features a large 6000mAh battery and a slim design, making it an efficient companion for daily use. It also supports 44W fast charging. Available for Rs. 12,999 on Amazon.

iQOO Z9: With a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor and a Sony IMX 882 camera system, this phone promises excellent performance and photography capabilities. It’s priced at Rs.19,999 on Amazon.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, this smartphone is designed for superior performance and high-quality photography with its 50 MP Sony IMX920 camera. Available for Rs. 38,999 on Amazon.

iQOO 12: This flagship model boasts advanced features like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and a Pro-Performance Graphite Battery, priced at Rs. 52,999 during the Amazon Summer Sale.

More Space for Memories:

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C™: Offers a seamless way to transfer files with a read speed of up to 400 MB/s, priced at INR 1109 for 128GB. Link

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2: This durable SSD provides fast data transfer speeds and is priced at INR 11,199 for a 1TB capacity. Link

For the Stylish Dad:

Havells Super Grooming Kit GS8714: A 15-in-1 grooming kit that includes various trimmers and a travel pouch, priced at ₹2,499. Link

Top Gadgets for Father’s Day

Best Gadgets to Gift This Father’s Day

Brother DCP-T426W: Efficient Multifunction Printer: The Brother DCP-T426W, priced at ₹13,799, is a versatile all-in-one printer that combines printing, scanning, and copying functionalities. It supports Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, making it convenient for any home office. The refillable ink tank system also offers an economical printing solution. It’s an ideal choice for dads who need a reliable device for both professional and personal use.

Apple Watch Series 9: Health-Focused Smartwatch: For the health-conscious father, the Apple Watch Series 9, priced at ₹35,499, offers a comprehensive health and fitness tracking system. It includes features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and an ECG function. The watch’s S9 chip provides enhanced performance, making it a smart accessory for dads aiming to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): Smart Home Hub: The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) updates the classic smart speaker with an 8-inch HD screen, priced at ₹13,999. It enables video calling, media streaming, and smart home device management, all hands-free. This device is perfect for dads who love the latest technology and the convenience of voice-controlled gadgets.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds: Premium Sound Quality: At ₹23,989, the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds offer exceptional sound clarity and active noise cancellation. They are ideal for dads who appreciate immersive audio experiences whether they’re traveling, working out, or relaxing. These earbuds are also designed for comfort, making them suitable for extended use.

This Father’s Day, whether your dad is tech-savvy or just appreciates practical and fun gadgets, these gifts are sure to enhance his day and provide utility throughout the year. Celebrate Father’s Day by giving him a gift that fits his interests and lifestyle.