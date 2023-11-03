Paytm Announces Diwali Travel Offers on Train and Bus Bookings

Following the festive season of Diwali, Paytm has announced a series of travel offers and services for those booking train and bus tickets through its platform. Customers can benefit from discounted fares, live tracking features, hassle-free cancellation, and immediate refunds.

Key Highlights:

Paytm offers up to ₹500 off on bus ticket bookings.

Customers can track buses live for a safe and informed travel experience.

Train ticket cancellations on Paytm can be made up to six hours before departure with an instant full refund.

Zero additional charges are applied to train ticket bookings made via UPI.

Live train status and PNR status can be checked through the Paytm app.

Paytm is an authorized partner of IRCTC, offering a fast and smooth ticket booking process.

As Diwali approaches, the anticipation for celebrating with loved ones has spurred a demand for travel services. In response, Paytm has introduced a series of offers aimed at making travel more accessible and convenient for users. These offers include discounts on bus ticket bookings, with potential savings of up to ₹500. In addition to cost savings, the company provides a live bus tracking service, allowing passengers to monitor their journey and share updates with family and friends.

For rail travelers, Paytm facilitates free ticket cancellations with a 100% refund policy, applicable even for tatkal ticket bookings, with the convenience of an instant refund to the user’s account. This service is available up to six hours before the train’s departure or before the chart is prepared.

Moreover, Paytm has eliminated additional service and payment gateway charges for train ticket bookings made using UPI, which could translate to more savings for travelers. The app also offers features such as live train status and PNR status checks, designed to ensure a stress-free travel experience.

Paytm’s collaboration with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) enhances its offering, providing users with a seamless and efficient booking experience. This includes benefits such as free cancellations, 100% refunds, travel insurance, and 24/7 customer assistance.