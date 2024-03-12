Phone (2a) Goes on Sale: Offers and Specifications

Last week marked the introduction of the Phone (2a), a new entrant in the smartphone market. Starting from 12 PM IST on 12 March, consumers can purchase the device. This sale comes with a range of offers and variants to cater to different preferences and needs.

Key Highlights:

Phone (2a) is available for purchase starting 12 March from 12 PM IST.

Launch day offers on Flipkart include an instant discount of INR 2,000 for HDFC debit and credit card holders, an additional INR 2,000 exchange offer, and bundle offers on accessories.

The phone is available on Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other retail outlets in various storage options.

Purchasers by 19 March are eligible for up to one year of Perplexity Pro subscription, valued at USD 200.

To mark the commencement of open sales on Flipkart, customers can avail themselves of an instant discount of INR 2,000 for HDFC debit and credit card holders, along with an additional INR 2,000 exchange offer for one day only. Bundle offers include CMF Buds starting from INR 1,999 and a CMF Power 65W GaN charger priced at INR 1,999, subject to terms and conditions.

The Phone (2a) can be bought across various platforms including Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales, along with other retail outlets, ensuring wide availability for consumers. It comes in several configurations to suit different user needs: an 8 GB + 128 GB variant priced at INR 23,999, an 8 GB + 256 GB option for INR 25,999, and a 12 GB + 256 GB model available for INR 27,999, all offered in both black and white.

Furthermore, any customer purchasing the Phone (2a) by 19 March can redeem up to one year of Perplexity Pro subscription, which is valued at USD 200. The subscription can be redeemed on nothing.tech India, five days post-delivery of the device.