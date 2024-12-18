Poco C75 5G vs Realme Narzo N61: Which is Best?

Compare the Poco C75 5G and Realme Narzo N61 on design, performance, cameras, and battery. Find out which budget smartphone suits your needs best!

The Poco C75 5G and Realme Narzo N61 are two competitive mid-range smartphones vying for attention in the budget segment. Both devices come packed with impressive features, aiming to deliver value for money. While the Poco C75 5G focuses on robust performance and a larger battery, the Realme Narzo N61 emphasizes a sleek design and lighter build. In this detailed comparison, we’ll explore their specifications, design, display, performance, cameras, battery, and more to help you decide which smartphone is the better fit for your needs.

Design and Build Quality: Poco C75 5G vs Realme Narzo N61

Starting with the design, the Poco C75 5G measures 171.9 x 77.8 x 8.2 mm and weighs 212.4 g, giving it a solid and slightly bulky feel. It features a glass front, glass back, and a plastic frame, offering a premium look and added durability. The die-cast aluminum chassis adds further sturdiness to the build.

In contrast, the Realme Narzo N61 is more compact, with dimensions of 167.3 x 76.7 x 7.8 mm and a weight of 187 g, making it lighter and more comfortable to hold for long durations. It comes with a glass front, plastic frame, and plastic back, which reduces its weight but makes it slightly less premium in terms of build quality.

Both smartphones include dust and splash resistance, with the Realme Narzo N61 boasting an IP54 rating, which is an edge over the Poco C75 5G in this regard. If durability and premium materials matter to you, the Poco C75 5G is the winner, but for those seeking a lighter and more portable design, the Realme Narzo N61 takes the lead.

Display: Poco C75 5G vs Realme Narzo N61

The Poco C75 5G sports a large 6.88-inch IPS LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits (HBM), offering vibrant visuals and excellent fluidity for gaming and scrolling. The screen resolution is 720 x 1640 pixels, with a 260 ppi density, ensuring decent clarity for multimedia consumption.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo N61 features a slightly smaller 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 560 nits (HBM). While it shares the same resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 260 ppi density, it offers a slightly better screen-to-body ratio (85.5%) compared to the Poco C75 5G (84.0%).

The higher refresh rate of the Poco C75 5G makes it more suitable for gamers and users who enjoy smoother scrolling, while the Realme Narzo N61 is better for those who prioritize portability over size.

Performance and Software: Poco C75 5G vs Realme Narzo N61

When it comes to performance, the Poco C75 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset built on an efficient 4nm process. This chipset features an octa-core CPU with 2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A78 cores for performance tasks and 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency. The Adreno GPU further enhances gaming and graphical performance, making the Poco C75 5G a powerhouse in its segment.

In comparison, the Realme Narzo N61 uses the Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset, which is based on a less efficient 12nm process. Its octa-core CPU comprises 2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 cores and 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. While adequate for everyday tasks, it falls behind the Poco C75 5G in terms of multitasking, gaming, and overall performance.

On the software front, both smartphones run Android 14, but the Poco C75 5G comes with HyperOS, a new software layer from Poco that promises optimization and a lightweight experience. The Realme Narzo N61 features Realme UI 5.0, known for its user-friendly interface and customization options.

For users seeking performance and longevity, the Poco C75 5G is the better choice. However, the Realme Narzo N61 is suitable for light to moderate users who value simplicity in software.

Cameras: Poco C75 5G vs Realme Narzo N61

In the camera department, the Poco C75 5G is equipped with a 50 MP wide primary camera, which excels in capturing detailed and vibrant photos in good lighting conditions. It is accompanied by features like LED flash and HDR, making it versatile for different photography scenarios. On the front, it houses a 5 MP wide selfie camera that records videos in 1080p at 30fps.

The Realme Narzo N61 offers a 32 MP wide primary camera with similar features like LED flash and panorama. While the primary camera performs well for casual photography, it lacks the detail and dynamic range of the Poco C75 5G. The front 5 MP wide selfie camera is decent but less capable than its competitor in terms of video clarity.

For users prioritizing camera performance, especially for photos, the Poco C75 5G stands out as the superior choice.

Battery and Charging: Poco C75 5G vs Realme Narzo N61

Battery life is a critical factor for most users, and here the Poco C75 5G takes the lead with its 5160 mAh battery supporting 18W wired charging. This combination ensures longer usage times and faster charging, making it ideal for heavy users.

The Realme Narzo N61, with its 5000 mAh battery, offers solid battery life but falls short with only 10W wired charging support. This results in slower charging speeds compared to the Poco C75 5G.

For users who need a phone that can keep up with demanding tasks and recharge quickly, the Poco C75 5G is the better option.

Connectivity and Other Features: Poco C75 5G vs Realme Narzo N61

Both phones come with modern connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C ports. However, the Poco C75 5G supports the newer Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring better connectivity and power efficiency, while the Realme Narzo N61 uses Bluetooth 5.0.

Both phones include side-mounted fingerprint sensors for quick unlocking and retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, catering to users who prefer wired audio solutions. The Poco C75 5G also offers FM radio recording, a feature that is unspecified on the Realme Narzo N61.

Colors and Variants: Poco C75 5G vs Realme Narzo N61

The Poco C75 5G is available in Aqua Bliss, Enchanted Green, and Silver Stardust, while the Realme Narzo N61 comes in Voyage Blue and Marble Black. Both phones offer 64GB internal storage with 4GB RAM, but the Realme Narzo N61 also provides an additional 128GB/6GB RAM variant, giving users more flexibility in storage and performance.

Pricing: Poco C75 5G vs Realme Narzo N61

Poco C75 5G: Starts at ₹7,999 – Best Buy Link!

Realme Narzo N61: Starts at ₹7,498 – Best Buy Link!

Final Verdict

The Poco C75 5G is a performance-centric device with a larger display, higher refresh rate, better battery life, and superior performance capabilities. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo N61 is a more compact and lightweight option, perfect for users who value portability and aesthetics.

If you’re a gamer, heavy user, or someone who prioritizes performance, the Poco C75 5G is the better choice. However, if you’re looking for a more affordable, lightweight, and stylish device for everyday use, the Realme Narzo N61 could be the right fit.