realme 14x 5G Review: Does It Deliver on Performance and Durability?

Realme 14x 5G review: Powerful performance & durable design? We test its specs, battery, camera, and more to see if it lives up to the hype.

The realme 14x 5G positions itself as a feature-rich powerhouse with a rugged design, advanced performance, and innovative functionality. After using this device extensively, I’ve come to appreciate how well it balances durability, performance, and user-friendly features, making it a standout in its segment. Here’s my in-depth review of this device, covering every aspect you need to know before making a purchase.

Design and Build Quality

The first thing you notice about the realme 14x 5G is its diamond-inspired design. The back panel reflects light beautifully, giving off a premium feel reminiscent of natural crystals and gemstones. The ergonomic curves make it comfortable to hold, while the Military-Grade Shock Resistance ensures that it can handle the occasional drop. Having accidentally dropped it a few times during testing, I can confidently say the ArmorShell Protection lives up to its promise.

Adding to its durability is the IP69 rating, which makes it resistant to high-pressure water sprays and dust. Whether it was light rain or a dusty environment, the device remained unharmed. Coupled with the SonicWave Water Ejection feature, which quickly removes water from the speakers, the phone is practically invincible in daily use scenarios.

Display: Vibrant and Smooth

The 6.67-inch 120Hz Eye Comfort Display on the realme 14x 5G is a treat for the eyes. The adaptive refresh rate offers smooth scrolling and gaming, while the 500 nits typical brightness ensures good visibility outdoors. I found the 10-layer eye protection strategies particularly useful during long reading sessions, as they reduce eye fatigue. The paper-like display mode is an excellent addition for avid readers like me.

Watching videos was an immersive experience, thanks to the 89.97% screen-to-body ratio and vibrant color reproduction. The adaptive refresh rate ensures efficient power usage without compromising on smoothness, whether I was gaming or just browsing.

Performance: Powered by Dimensity 6300 5G

Dimensity 6300 5G Chipset: This chipset is built using a 6nm process, making it efficient in terms of power consumption. With an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 420K, it offers strong performance for both everyday tasks and demanding applications. However, under prolonged heavy usage, the device tends to heat up slightly, which might impact sustained performance.

Smooth Gaming: The realme 14x 5G handles demanding games like Call of Duty with ease. You can expect smooth gameplay with stable frame rates, even during intense action sequences. That said, the phone’s thermals could be better managed, as extended gaming sessions result in noticeable warmth, which might be uncomfortable for some users.

Massive RAM: The device comes with 8GB of physical RAM, which can be further expanded by up to 10GB using dynamic RAM functionality. This massive 18GB total RAM ensures seamless multitasking and app switching, allowing you to effortlessly navigate between different applications.

Abundant Storage: With 128GB of built-in storage, you have plenty of space for your apps, photos, videos, and other files. If that’s not enough, you can expand the storage further up to a massive 2TB using a microSD card. This is a significant advantage for users who require ample space for their data.

Overall, the realme 14x 5G delivers a compelling performance package. Its powerful processor, generous RAM, and expandable storage make it a strong contender in its segment.

Battery Life: Built to Last

The 6000mAh battery is undoubtedly one of the standout features of the realme 14x 5G, offering impressive endurance. During my usage, which included gaming, streaming, and social media, the phone lasted a day and a half on a single charge, even with moderate to heavy use. Lighter users can stretch this to almost two days. Additionally, realme claims that the battery will retain over 80% of its health after 1600 charge cycles, which is reassuring for long-term users. However, real-world battery degradation might depend on individual charging habits, and frequent use of fast charging could still impact its longevity over time. Speaking of charging, the 45W Fast Charging is convenient, taking around 93 minutes for a full charge. The ability to gain over an hour’s worth of juice in just 5 minutes is a huge advantage for those in a hurry. However, in comparison to competitors offering faster charging speeds like 65W or even 100W in similar price ranges, the charging feels slightly slower. Additionally, while the smart charging algorithms are designed to protect the battery’s health and allow efficient charging in sub-zero temperatures, the charger itself is bulkier than expected, which might be inconvenient for portability.

Durability: Built Like a Tank

The realme 14x 5G doesn’t just talk the talk when it comes to durability—it walks the walk. The Military-Grade Shock Resistance certification gave me peace of mind when using it in rugged environments. Its reinforced die-casting aluminum structure and cushioning materials around the internal components provide excellent drop protection. This phone is built to endure the unexpected.

Even in extreme weather conditions, the device performed flawlessly. Its heat and cold resistance ensures it operates within a wide temperature range, making it reliable for travelers and adventurers alike.

Camera: Versatile and Capable

The 50MP AI main camera on the realme 14x 5G performs well in most scenarios, capturing vibrant and detailed images, especially in good lighting. The f/1.8 aperture ensures solid low-light performance, producing relatively bright images with decent clarity. The AI optimizations enhance colors and details, making it ideal for casual photography. Portrait mode is a standout feature, delivering impressive background blur with a natural depth-of-field effect that adds a professional touch.

However, there are some drawbacks. In low-light conditions, while the camera performs reasonably well, there is occasional noise and a slight loss of sharpness in darker areas. Colors can also appear slightly oversaturated in AI mode, which might not appeal to users looking for more natural tones. The absence of optical image stabilization (OIS) means that night shots and videos are prone to blur if your hands aren’t steady.

The 8MP front camera is decent for selfies, capturing adequate detail in well-lit environments. However, it struggles significantly in low-light scenarios, with visible noise and washed-out colors. The AI enhancements can sometimes over-soften facial features, resulting in an unnatural look. For those who prioritize selfies or flawless low-light shots, the front camera may feel underwhelming compared to competitors in this segment.

Innovative Features: SonicWave and Rainwater Smart Touch

One of the most unique features of the realme 14x 5G is the SonicWave Water Ejection. After using the phone in wet conditions, a simple tap on the SonicDrain option quickly expelled water from the speakers, ensuring no audio distortion. It’s a clever addition that proves useful in real-life scenarios.

The Rainwater Smart Touch is another innovative feature that worked surprisingly well. Whether I was scrolling with wet hands or oily fingers, the screen remained responsive, thanks to realme’s anti-water algorithm. It’s a thoughtful addition for users who often deal with such conditions.

Realme UI 5.0: Smart and Intuitive

The realme UI 5.0 offers a refined user experience with practical features. The Air Gestures were particularly handy when I wanted to answer calls or scroll through social media without physically touching the phone. It’s not a feature I used daily, but it came in clutch during specific situations.

The AI Smart Loop and AI Flash Matting further enhance productivity, allowing for seamless multitasking and efficient content management. Realme UI 5.0 feels polished and integrates well with the Android 14 foundation.

Audio: Loud and Clear

The 200% Ultra Volume Mode on the realme 14x 5G ensures you never miss a call or notification, even in noisy environments. Watching videos and listening to music was enjoyable, with the sound being loud and clear. While the phone doesn’t have stereo speakers, the single speaker performs admirably.

Use Cases: Who Is This Phone For?

The realme 14x 5G caters to a wide audience:

Outdoor enthusiasts: Its rugged build, IP69 rating, and military-grade certification make it perfect for adventurous users.

Heavy users: The long-lasting battery and efficient performance handle demanding tasks effortlessly.

Gamers: With a powerful chipset, dynamic RAM, and responsive display, gaming is a breeze.

Photographers: The 50MP camera captures stunning shots, making it a good option for casual photography.

What Could Be Improved?

While the realme 14x 5G checks most boxes, a few areas could be refined:

Display resolution: The 720p resolution feels underwhelming, especially for a device with such a robust feature set. A Full HD+ display would have been ideal. Selfie camera: While the 8MP front camera is serviceable, it could benefit from better low-light performance. Weight: At 197g, the phone feels slightly heavy during prolonged usage.

Conclusion: A Power-Packed Performer

The realme 14x 5G stands out as a phone that prioritizes durability, performance, and innovation. With features like IP69 water resistance, a 6000mAh battery, and SonicWave Water Ejection, it’s built to handle real-world challenges effortlessly. The addition of the Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, 120Hz display, and practical software features make it a well-rounded device for its price segment.

While the display resolution and front camera could use some upgrades, these are minor trade-offs compared to the value this phone offers. If you’re looking for a reliable, feature-rich smartphone that delivers on durability and performance, the realme 14x 5G is a fantastic choice.