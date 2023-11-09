Affordable Smartphone Options Flourish in 2023 Market

In a competitive twist, 2023 has seen a variety of smartphones entering the market, priced under INR 15,000, catering to budget-conscious consumers. These devices, hailing from brands like itel, Realme, Samsung, OPPO, and iQOO, are packed with features typically reserved for higher-end models, such as high-resolution cameras, powerful processors, and long-lasting batteries. Here’s a closer look at what these smartphones have to offer.

Key Highlights:

itel S23+ offers a 3D Curved AMOLED Display and 50MP dual rear camera setup, priced at INR 13,999.

Realme 11X features a 120Hz FHD+ display and MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, also priced at INR 13,999.

Samsung Galaxy M14 boasts a 6,000mAh battery and 5G connectivity, with a price tag of INR 12,990.

OPPO A38 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 50MP primary camera, priced at INR 12,999.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G includes the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and a 120Hz display, with an asking price of INR 12,999.

The itel S23+ is designed to deliver a premium visual experience and reliable performance. It features a 3D Curved AMOLED Display and a 50MP dual rear camera, along with 8GB of RAM and a 5000mAh battery. The 32MP front camera and 256GB of internal storage further complement the device’s capabilities.

Realme 11X appeals to users seeking a blend of performance and visual quality. It boasts a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The 64MP primary camera, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor, aims to offer detailed photographs.

Samsung Galaxy M14 targets users prioritizing battery life and connectivity. It features a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 5G capabilities. Powered by the Exynos 1330 SoC, it includes a 50MP primary camera along with 2MP macro and depth sensors.

The OPPO A38 stands out with its 90Hz HD+ display and MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The device is supported by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. A 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera are highlights for photography enthusiasts.

Finally, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G introduces the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC to the budget segment. Alongside a 120Hz display and a 50MP primary camera, it features a 5,000mAh battery. This model aims to balance performance and battery life for cost-conscious buyers.

As the smartphone market expands, these devices demonstrate that affordability need not compromise on quality and feature richness. Consumers now have access to an array of smartphones that promise to deliver a premium experience while adhering to a budget-friendly ethos.