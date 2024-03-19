Poco X6 Neo: A New Contender in the Mid-Range Smartphone Market

Discover the Poco X6 Neo 5G with a 108MP camera, 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, and 5000mAh battery. A powerful mid-range smartphone at an affordable price.

Poco has introduced the X6 Neo 5G, marking another stride in the competitive mid-range smartphone segment. With a blend of high-end features at an attractive price point, the Poco X6 Neo is poised to attract tech enthusiasts and budget-conscious consumers alike.

Key Highlights:

Launch and Pricing: The Poco X6 Neo 5G has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and ₹17,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, available exclusively on Flipkart.

Display and Design: It flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering immersive visuals. The screen is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, enhancing durability.

Performance: At its core lies the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, ensuring smooth performance across applications and gaming.

Camera: Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual rear camera setup featuring a 108MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Battery and Charging: A 5,000mAh battery powers the device, supported by 33W fast charging to quickly replenish power.

Operating System: It runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14, promising two years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

Durability: An IP54 rating for water and dust resistance adds to its reliability in various environments.

The Poco X6 Neo 5G combines a sleek design with powerful specs, offering a balanced smartphone experience. Its high-resolution camera, vibrant display, and robust performance make it a formidable choice in its price range. This device is tailored for users seeking a feature-rich smartphone without breaking the bank​​​​​​.

The Poco X6 Neo packs a punch with its 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits of peak brightness for clear viewing in any lighting. The powerful and efficient MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset powers the device. Configurations offer up to 12GB RAM for seamless performance and up to 256GB of storage for your media.

On the camera front, the Poco X6 Neo’s photography prowess comes from its 108MP primary camera which promises outstanding image quality. A 16MP front-facing camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The substantial 5000mAh battery promises long usage time, while 33W quick charging gets you powered up and back to action quickly.

Pricing and Availability

The Poco X6 Neo has been launched in India at a compelling starting price of ₹15,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, the 12GB + 256GB variant comes in at ₹17,999. The device is available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart in Martian Orange, Horizon Blue, and Astral Black color options.

The Poco X6 Neo 5G is an attractive option for users prioritizing camera quality, display, and overall performance at a price point that’s hard to overlook. Its arrival adds another competitive choice to the mid-range smartphone market, offering a balanced mix of features and affordability that will undoubtedly resonate with a broad audience​​​​​​.