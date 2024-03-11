Poco X6 Neo Set to Launch in India on March 13: Everything We Know So Far

Hardik Mitra
March 11, 2024

The much-anticipated Poco X6 Neo is finally making its way to the Indian market, with a launch date set for March 13. This latest addition to Poco’s lineup is poised to make waves, promising cutting-edge features at a competitive price point.

Key Highlights:

  • Launch date confirmed for March 13, available exclusively on Flipkart.
  • Expected to feature a 108MP primary camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor.
  • Likely to sport a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
  • Sleek design with a 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and a bezel-less, thin body of 7.69mm.
  • Geekbench listings hint at a model with 12GB RAM, powered by Android 14 OS.

Overview of the Poco X6 Neo

The Poco X6 Neo has been officially teased, revealing a sleek design and a host of promising features. Set to launch exclusively on Flipkart, this smartphone is a part of the Poco X6 series, which includes the already popular Poco X6 and X6 Pro models. The upcoming device has sparked interest with its high-quality specs, particularly its camera capabilities and processor performance, aiming to offer significant competition in the mid-range smartphone segment​​​​.

Expected Features and Specifications

The Poco X6 Neo is expected to impress with its 108MP rear camera setup, complemented by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor. It might also boast a 6.67-inch 1080×2400 120Hz OLED display, promising vivid visuals and smooth performance. A robust 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support ensures that users won’t have to worry about running out of juice on the go. Additional rumored specs include a 2MP depth sensor, a 16MP selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security​​​​.

Anticipated Features

The smartphone is rumored to be a slightly tweaked variant of the Redmi Note 13 5G, signifying a blend of performance and innovation. With the model number 2312FRAFDI, it has already received Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification, hinting at its imminent launch. Anticipated features include a 6.67″ 120Hz OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, and a robust 108MP rear camera setup. Additionally, it’s expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging, aiming to deliver an all-day battery life​​.

Design and Build

A standout feature of the Poco X6 Neo is its design, with flat edges and an elongated rectangular camera island on the rear, featuring a confirmed 108MP primary lens. The front of the device is expected to feature a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, offering a high screen-to-body ratio and a bezel-less appearance. Its slim profile at just 7.69mm adds to the device’s sleek appeal​​.

Performance Insights

Geekbench listings have provided a sneak peek into the device’s performance metrics, revealing a processor at its core. This, coupled with an expected 12GB of RAM and Android 14 OS, suggests that the Poco X6 Neo will deliver smooth and efficient performance across a wide range of applications​​.

The upcoming launch of the Poco X6 Neo is highly anticipated by tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike. With its combination of high-end features, sleek design, and competitive pricing, it is poised to become a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. The device’s promise of delivering top-notch performance and value for money positions it as a potential game-changer for consumers looking for premium features without the premium price tag.

