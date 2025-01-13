Poco X7 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Ultimate Comparison of Design, Performance, and Features

Compare the Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro and Motorola Edge 50 Pro in design, performance, display, battery life, and cameras to find the best smartphone for you.

The Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro and Motorola Edge 50 Pro are two flagship contenders that aim to deliver exceptional performance, display quality, and overall user experience. With their unique strengths, they target tech-savvy individuals who demand cutting-edge technology in a competitive price range. In this detailed comparison, we analyze their design, display, performance, camera, battery, and additional features to help you decide which device suits your needs best.

Design and Build: Poco X7 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro measures 160.8 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm and weighs 195 g or 198 g (variant-dependent), making it slightly bulkier compared to the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which is thinner and lighter at 161.2 x 72.4 x 8.2 mm and 186 g. Both smartphones are designed with premium materials; the Poco X7 Pro features a Gorilla Glass 7i front, a plastic back, and an eco-leather silicone polymer back option. In comparison, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro boasts a glass front, a plastic back or eco-leather back, and an aluminum frame, giving it a sleek yet sturdy profile.

Both devices are equipped with IP68 dust and water resistance, with the Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro offering an additional IP69 rating for the Indian variant, ensuring better protection under harsh conditions. This feature makes them highly durable and capable of withstanding daily wear and tear.

Display: Poco X7 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro impresses with its 6.67-inch AMOLED display, featuring support for 68 billion colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. The display reaches a peak brightness of 3200 nits, making it one of the brightest screens on the market. Its 1220 x 2712 pixel resolution ensures sharp and vibrant visuals, while Gorilla Glass 7i provides robust protection against scratches and minor impacts.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a slightly larger 6.7-inch P-OLED display with 1 billion colors, a higher 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ compatibility. With a peak brightness of 2000 nits, it delivers excellent outdoor visibility, though it lags slightly behind the Poco X7 Pro in maximum brightness. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro also boasts an impressive 92% screen-to-body ratio, offering an immersive viewing experience.

Performance: Poco X7 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, built on a 4nm process. This is complemented by a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming. The device runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2, providing the latest features and optimizations for a seamless user experience.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and an Adreno 720 GPU. While its clock speed is slightly lower than the Dimensity 8400 Ultra, it remains a solid performer, especially for gaming and heavy applications. It runs on Android 14, with Motorola promising three major Android updates, ensuring the device stays relevant for years to come.

Both devices lack expandable storage but come with generous internal memory configurations. The Poco X7 Pro offers up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring faster data transfer speeds, whereas the Edge 50 Pro also comes with 512GB storage but uses the slightly slower UFS 2.2 standard.

Camera: Poco X7 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The camera systems on these smartphones cater to different types of users. The Poco X7 Pro is equipped with a dual-camera setup, including a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. It supports 4K video recording at 60fps, along with features like gyro-EIS for enhanced stabilization.

In contrast, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro offers a more versatile triple-camera setup. It includes a 50 MP main sensor with multi-directional PDAF, OIS, and a larger aperture of f/1.4, which significantly enhances low-light photography. The secondary camera is a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, while the 13 MP ultra-wide lens supports autofocus for detailed and expansive shots. For video recording, it supports 4K at 30fps, along with 10-bit HDR10+ for richer colors and contrasts.

For selfies, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro once again takes the lead with a 50 MP front camera featuring autofocus, capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. The Poco X7 Pro comes with a 20 MP front camera, which is decent but lacks the same level of detail and advanced features.

Battery and Charging: Poco X7 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery (India variant: 6550 mAh), ensuring excellent battery life for heavy users. It supports 90W wired charging, which can fully charge the device in just 42 minutes. Additionally, it includes reverse wired charging, a handy feature for powering other devices.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, despite its smaller 4500 mAh battery, compensates with its 125W wired charging, achieving a full charge in a mere 18 minutes. Moreover, it supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging, adding versatility for users who prefer wireless solutions.

Audio and Connectivity: Poco X7 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Both smartphones are equipped with stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. The Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro supports 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio, along with Hi-Res Wireless audio, delivering exceptional sound quality. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro matches this with Snapdragon Sound, designed for a superior audio experience during calls and media playback.

In terms of connectivity, both devices offer Wi-Fi 6 support, with the Motorola phone going a step further with Wi-Fi 6e for faster and more reliable connections. Both phones come with Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and dual SIM support, but the Motorola Edge 50 Pro also includes eSIM functionality, making it future-proof. The Poco X7 Pro includes an infrared port, a feature missing in the Edge 50 Pro.

Availability: Poco X7 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Poco X7 Pro is available in vibrant color options like Black, Yellow, White, Green, and an Iron Man Edition, while the Edge 50 Pro offers more subtle tones such as Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty, Moonlight Pearl, and Vanilla Cream.

Pricing: Poco X7 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Poco X7 Pro: Starts at ₹27,999

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Starts at ₹27,999

Conclusion: Which One Should You Choose?

The Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro shines with its AMOLED display, long battery life, and advanced HyperOS 2 software. It’s ideal for users who prioritize display quality, gaming, and extended usage. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a strong contender for those seeking a superior camera setup, faster charging, and premium build quality.

Ultimately, your decision should depend on your priorities—whether you prefer extended battery life, advanced camera capabilities, or faster charging technology.