Portronics Launches Vayu Lite: A Compact Tyre Inflator

Portronics, a prominent brand in portable gadgets in India, has launched the Vayu Lite, a versatile tyre inflator designed for motorists. The device’s compact and portable design is aimed at enhancing the convenience of drivers by enabling them to manage tire pressures independently, especially in unforeseen circumstances. The Vayu Lite is equipped with a digital LED display and can be powered through a 12V DC cigarette lighter port, making it suitable for use during long road trips, camping adventures, or daily commutes.

Key Highlights:

Portable design, facilitating ease of transport.

Digital LED display for monitoring tire pressure.

Capable of inflating up to 150psi, with automatic shutoff feature.

Includes three nozzle types for motorcycles, cars, and even footballs.

Features a built-in LED light for visibility in low-light conditions.

The Vayu Lite can inflate tires to a pre-set pressure value, automatically turning off once the desired pressure is achieved. This feature, combined with its portability, offers drivers a significant advantage in maintaining optimal tire pressure without the need for external help. Additionally, the inflator’s versatility is highlighted by the inclusion of three different nozzles, making it applicable for various types of tires and even sports equipment. A bright LED light integrated into the device aids in nighttime or emergency use, adding to the safety and convenience offered to users.

The Vayu Lite is available for purchase at an introductory price of INR 1,549, with a 12-month warranty, on Portronics’ official website, as well as on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, alongside other retail outlets.