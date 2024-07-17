Sony Expands Research Award Program to Drive Innovation in AI and Content Creation

Sony Research Award Program now open, funding groundbreaking projects in AI and content creation technology. Apply now to collaborate with Sony and drive innovation.

The Sony Group Corporation is now accepting research proposals for its Sony Research Award Program, an open innovation initiative supporting groundbreaking projects in emerging technologies. This year, the program has broadened its scope to encompass a wider range of AI and content creation technology research themes.

Two Award Paths for Academic Innovation

The program offers two distinct awards:

Faculty Innovation Award: Grants of up to $100,000 USD for one year to support diverse research projects, including those focused on AI, within the fields of Information Technology, Devices & Materials, and Biomedical & Life Sciences.

Focused Research Award: Grants of up to $150,000 USD for one year to fund research aligned with Sony’s specific areas of interest, particularly in content creation technology.

Both awards aim to foster collaboration between Sony and academic institutions, ultimately leading to the development of breakthrough technologies.

Global Reach and Commitment to Innovation

The Sony Research Award Program is open to universities and research institutions across the U.S., Canada, 17 European countries, and India.

Sony’s Executive Deputy President and CTO, Hiroaki Kitano, emphasized the company’s dedication to fostering creativity and innovation through technology. The program aims to unleash the potential of diverse technologies and empower individuals to build a brighter future.

Professor Aaron Courville of the University of Montreal, a past award recipient, praised Sony’s collaborative approach and the program’s impact on advancing AI research.

For further details and submission guidelines, please visit the Sony Research Award Program website.