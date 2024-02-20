Realme 12+ 5G: India’s Next Big Mid-Ranger Teased Ahead of Launch

Realme is gearing up to introduce its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme 12+ 5G, in India, sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts. The smartphone, expected to bring a fresh design and substantial upgrades over its predecessors, has been officially teased by Realme, indicating an imminent launch.

Key Highlights:

The Realme 12+ 5G is set to debut in India with a design ethos similar to the Realme 12 Pro series.

Official teasers confirm a leatherette finish for the back panel, aiming for a luxury design in the mid-range segment.

The device has received BIS certification, suggesting its launch is around the corner.

Expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor.

Realme’s marketing for the Realme 12+ 5G emphasizes over twelve unique upgrades, positioning it as a significant evolution within the Realme number series. The device promises to blend performance with design, offering a leather textured back panel as teased on Realme India’s microsite and social media platforms.

The expected specifications for the Realme 12+ 5G are impressive, featuring a flat-edge design and a circular camera island, as per leaks. The primary camera is anticipated to be a 50MP Sony sensor, complemented by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. The powerhouse behind this device is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, coupled with a robust 5000mAh battery supporting 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Notably, the Realme 12+ 5G has been spotted on multiple certifications, including NBTC and FCC, with the latter confirming the support for 67W fast charging and a dual SIM setup. These listings underscore the smartphone’s global appeal and technological prowess, setting the stage for its launch in India.

This launch is particularly significant as it follows the debut of the Realme 12 Pro series in India, highlighting Realme’s commitment to expanding its portfolio with competitively priced, feature-rich smartphones. The Realme 12+ 5G is anticipated to offer a compelling mix of performance, design, and camera capabilities, aiming to set a new benchmark for mid-range smartphones.

Realme seems to be focusing on the camera capabilities of the 12+ 5G, with leaks suggesting a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary sensor, likely to capture detailed and vibrant photos, an 8MP ultrawide lens for broader landscapes, and a 2MP macro lens for close-up shots. Such a versatile camera setup is poised to appeal to photography enthusiasts looking for a mid-range smartphone.

The inclusion of a 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging technology indicates that the Realme 12+ 5G will not only last through a day of heavy usage but also recharge quickly. Fast charging is becoming a critical feature for users, and Realme’s decision to include it highlights their commitment to meeting consumer demands.

The anticipation for the Realme 12+ 5G underscores the brand’s mastery in blending cutting-edge technology with consumer-centric design and performance. Its launch is not just about a new device entering the market; it represents Realme’s vision for the future of mid-range smartphones. With its promising specifications and design, the Realme 12+ 5G is poised to cater to the evolving needs of tech-savvy consumers, potentially reshaping the mid-range segment’s dynamics.