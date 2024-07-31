Samsung Officially Confirms Exynos 2500: Next-Gen Chip for Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung Electronics reveals the Exynos 2500, its next-generation mobile processor built on 3nm technology, set to power the upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup.

Samsung Electronics officially confirmed the development of the Exynos 2500 mobile processor during its Q2 2024 earnings call. This powerful new chip, built on Samsung’s second-generation 3nm process, is anticipated to be a key component of the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series smartphones.

Exynos 2500: A Leap in Mobile Performance

The Exynos 2500 is poised to be a significant upgrade over its predecessors, featuring a 10-core CPU architecture. Early reports suggest a combination of Cortex-X5, Cortex-A730, and Cortex-A520 cores for a balance of power and efficiency. Graphics performance is expected to get a major boost with the inclusion of the Xclipse 950 GPU, based on AMD’s RDNA3 architecture.

Samsung’s Confidence in 3nm Technology

Samsung expressed confidence in the Exynos 2500, citing the positive market reception of the Exynos W1000, its first 3nm chip. The company highlighted the second-generation GAA (Gate-All-Around) process used in the Exynos 2500, promising improved performance and energy efficiency.

Galaxy S25: The Exynos 2500 Showcase

The Exynos 2500 is expected to power the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ models in most markets. However, reports indicate that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in certain regions like China and North America.

