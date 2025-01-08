Realme 14 Pro Series with Colour Changing Tech Launching Soon: 5 Key Details

Discover the Realme 14 Pro Series with innovative colour-changing tech, launching on Jan 16. Explore design, performance, and unique features.

Realme is gearing up to introduce the Realme 14 Pro Series in India, promising to set a new standard in smartphone design and technology. Scheduled for release on January 16, 2025, these devices are not only technologically advanced but also feature a novel aesthetic twist with their colour-changing technology. Here’s a closer look at the top five attributes of the upcoming Realme 14 Pro series.

Innovative Colour-Changing Technology

The Realme 14 Pro Series boasts the groundbreaking colour-changing design, a first of its kind globally. This design allows the phone to alter its colour based on temperature variations, becoming especially noticeable below 16 degrees Celsius. This unique feature is expected to appeal greatly to those who value distinctiveness and style in their gadgets.

Sleek Design and Unique Colours

With a focus on sleek aesthetics, the Realme 14 Pro measures just 7.55mm in thickness. It will be offered in various colours, including special editions like Jaipur Pink and Bikaner Purple, tailored specifically for the Indian market. The choice of suede leather finishes further adds to its sophisticated appeal.

Enhanced Display Features

The Realme 14 Pro Series will feature a quad-curved display, enhancing user interaction with a 42-degree curvature at the edges. The OLED panel boasts a 1.5K resolution, ensuring a vibrant and premium viewing experience.

Advanced Performance and Charging Capabilities

Powered by cutting-edge chipsets, the Realme 14 Pro 5G utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, while the Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The series supports fast charging, with the base model offering 45W and the Realme 14 Pro stepping up to 80W. The camera setup is impressive as well, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the standard Pro model. The Pro Plus variant enhances this with a 50-megapixel telephoto and an ultrawide lens.

Durability and Battery Life

Each model in the Realme 14 Pro Series is designed to withstand the elements, boasting IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Additionally, these devices are fitted with a robust 6000mAh battery, promising extended usage times without frequent recharges.

Launch Details

Mark your calendars for January 16, 2025, at 12 PM IST, when the Realme 14 Pro Series will officially launch in India. These devices will be available through Flipkart and Realme’s official website.

