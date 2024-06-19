Xiaomi 14 CIVI will go on sale in India on June 20

Xiaomi has announced the Xiaomi 14 CIVI smartphone in India already, and the first sale will happen on June 20, 2024, at 12 PM. The smartphone will be made available through Flipkart, mi.com, and Xiaomi Retail Partners in offline channels.

Sale Details and Offers

Customers can purchase the Xiaomi 14 CIVI with an instant discount of ₹3,000 when using ICICI Credit and Debit cards. Additionally, Xiaomi and Redmi customers can benefit from an exchange bonus of ₹3,000. The device will be available in three colors: Matcha Green, Cruise Blue, and Shadow Black. Pricing starts at ₹39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and ₹44,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. Xiaomi Easy Finance offers instant credit disbursals with a 100% interest-free plan.

Design and Display

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI features a lightweight design at 177 grams and 7.4 mm thickness. It comes with a floating quad-curved AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos®, Dolby Vision certification, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability. The Matcha Green variant uses high-end Nano tech vegan leather, Cruise Blue has intricate patterns beneath anti-glare glass, and Shadow Black offers a matte effect.

Camera and Performance

Equipped with the Leica 50 MP 25mm Summilux lens system, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI enhances its photography capabilities with a Leica 50MP 2X 50mm Tele-portrait lens and a Leica 120-degree ultra-wide lens. It also includes dual 32 MP front cameras with AI features. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the phone supports up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It features a 4700mAh battery with a 67W Turbo charger for fast charging.

Software and Features

Running on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI promises a personalized, secure, and powerful user experience, with upcoming AI-powered features in the gallery.

Customer Service and Support

Xiaomi Priority Club offers members exclusive premium services, personalized assistance, and priority access to the latest Xiaomi products.