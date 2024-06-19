URBAN Expands Vibe Series Audio Lineup with New Open-Ear Wireless TWS Earpods

Home-grown technology brand URBAN has unveiled three new Wireless Open-ear TWS Earpods in their Vibe series lineup: URBAN Vibe Clip, URBAN Vibe Loop, and URBAN Vibe 2. This launch extends URBAN’s range of Open-ear Wireless TWS Earpods, emphasizing comfort and performance.

Vibe Series Features

The URBAN Vibe Series is designed to be ear-friendly, preventing damage from prolonged use and maintaining environmental awareness. These earpods are suitable for various activities, including running, gyming, hiking, cycling, and walking on streets.

Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, commented on the launch, highlighting the brand’s focus on blending innovation with practicality to provide rich tech experiences. The new lineup aims to deliver functionality and style, catering to diverse needs for music immersion and extended conversations.

URBAN Vibe Clip

The Vibe Clip features an innovative clip-on design that fits at the side of the ears, protecting against ear damage. It includes Super HD 3D panoramic surround sound powered by URBAN AirBeam Technology and a Smart AI Sound Amplifier. Additional features include Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), Low Latency Gaming Mode, and up to 50 hours of playtime. Priced at Rs 7,999, it is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 on the brand’s website, leading e-commerce portals, and retail outlets.

URBAN Vibe 2

The Vibe 2 is equipped with Hybrid Noise Cancellation and Smart Adapt Sound Technology. It features 14.3mm dual audio drivers and provides up to 16 hours of non-stop playing time on a single charge. The lighter and more durable memory-frame, along with an IPX6 rating for sweat and dust resistance, adds to its comfort. The advanced Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with snap-sync and dual connectivity makes it ideal for multitasking. Priced at Rs 6,999, it is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,499.

URBAN Vibe Loop

The Vibe Loop comes with adjustable sliding ear-loops for a perfect fit for all ear types. It features 3D spatial surround sound, Low Latency Gaming Mode, and a Smart AI Sound Amplifier. Priced at Rs 8,999, it is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,199.

Specifications Overview

URBAN Vibe Clip:

Clip-on open-ear design

URBAN AirBeam Technology

Super HD 3D Panoramic Sound

Smart AI Sound Amplifier

Quad Advanced Mic

Environmental Noise Cancellation

Low Latency Gaming Mode

Up to 50 hours playtime

Voice assistant enabled

URBAN Vibe Loop:

3D Spatial Surround Sound

High-fidelity HD Sound

Smart AI Sound Amplifier

14.3mm Audio Drivers

Environmental Noise Cancellation

Low Latency Gaming Mode

Adjustable sliding earloop

Snap-sync auto pairing

LED battery display indicator

Water and sweat-resistant

Up to 50 hours playtime

URBAN Vibe 2:

Hybrid Noise Cancellation

Open-ear design

14.3mm Massive Audio Drivers

HD Smart Adapt Sound

Dual Pair connectivity

Snap-sync with Bluetooth V5.3

Ultra-durable memory wireframe

Up to 16 hours playtime

Conclusion

URBAN’s new Vibe Series TWS Earpods prioritize user comfort and safety while offering high-quality sound and advanced features. Available at introductory prices, these earbuds cater to different preferences, ensuring a personalized audio experience for all users.