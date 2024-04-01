REDMAGIC Unveils VC Cooler 5 Pro with MagSafe Support for Enhanced Mobile Gaming Experience

Discover the REDMAGIC VC Cooler 5 Pro, the latest in mobile gaming cooling technology with MagSafe support, designed to enhance your gaming experience with superior cooling capabilities.

REDMAGIC, renowned for its dedication to mobile gaming, has announced the VC Cooler 5 Pro, an accessory that promises to elevate the gaming experience on smartphones. This liquid-cooler, compatible with MagSafe, is now available for pre-order, offering gamers a new tool to combat overheating during intensive play sessions.

The VC Cooler 5 Pro is designed with advanced cooling technologies, including a substantial 3060 square millimeter VC liquid cooling plate. This feature is engineered to drastically lower the phone’s temperature by up to 35℃, ensuring optimal performance even during extended gaming sessions. The cooler integrates AI temperature control for precise cooling adjustments, accessible through the Head Play app for Android users.

One of the cooler’s most innovative features is its magnetic attachment capability, designed for smartphones with MagSafe support. This allows for a seamless and secure connection to the device, enhancing the user experience by making it easy to attach and detach the cooler as needed. Additionally, the cooler includes a traditional back clip-style radiator, ensuring compatibility with a wider range of smartphones.

Despite its high-tech internals, the cooler’s operation remains impressively quiet, peaking at just 35 decibels. Its efficiency is further enhanced by a custom TEC cooling chip, boosting power by 34% compared to its predecessors and improving overall performance by 50%. This combination of liquid cooling and advanced semiconductor technology allows the VC Cooler 5 Pro to maintain peak efficiency without disrupting the gaming experience with noise.

Ease of use is a key feature, with the cooler attaching magnetically to smartphones, offering a hassle-free setup for users. While designed for REDMAGIC phones, it includes a traditional back clip-style radiator for broader compatibility. The device also allows for RGB lighting customization via an Android app, adding a personalized touch to the gaming setup.

Scheduled for official release on March 29, the VC Cooler 5 Pro is priced at 269 yuan, with a special pre-order price of 229 yuan, offering an affordable solution for gamers seeking to enhance their mobile gaming experience with superior cooling capabilities.

In the competitive mobile gaming market, REDMAGIC’s introduction of the VC Cooler 5 Pro stands out as a testament to the brand’s commitment to providing gamers with innovative solutions. With its cutting-edge cooling technology and user-friendly design, the VC Cooler 5 Pro is poised to become an essential accessory for gamers looking to maintain optimal performance and comfort during their gaming sessions.