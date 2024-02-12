Redmi Buds 5: Xiaomi’s New Earbuds with Hybrid ANC Launched in India

Xiaomi India has introduced the Redmi Buds 5, featuring advanced audio technology to enhance the listening experience for users in India. This latest addition to Xiaomi’s audio product line is equipped with hybrid active noise cancellation and dynamic drivers, aimed at providing a high-quality audio experience.

Key Highlights:

Features 46dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers.

Includes dual-mic AI noise reduction and Xiaomi’s anti-wind noise algorithm.

Offers fast charging, providing up to 2 hours of playtime with just 5 minutes of charging.

The Xiaomi Earbuds App allows for customizable gesture control.

Available in three colors and has a special introductory offer when purchased with certain Xiaomi devices.

Redmi Buds 5 are designed to offer users a distraction-free audio experience. The earbuds come with a 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation feature that effectively blocks background noise. They also have dual-mic AI voice enhancement for clear communication in various conditions. The earbuds are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers that deliver quality sound across all frequencies.

The Redmi Buds 5 benefit from Xiaomi’s dual-channel AI algorithm for improved call quality, even in windy conditions. Users have the option to select from three transparency modes and various audio effects to tailor their listening experience. The earbuds’ fast-charging capability allows for up to 2 hours of playtime after just five minutes of charging, with a total playtime of 38 hours when used with the charging case.

Through the Xiaomi Earbuds App, users can manage the active noise cancellation across three modes—Deep, Balanced, and Light—to adjust the audio according to their preferences. The app also offers in-ear detection, customizable gestures, dual-device pairing, and a feature to help find misplaced earphones, enhancing the overall user experience.

Priced at INR 2,999, the Redmi Buds 5 are available in Fusion Purple, Fusion Black, and Fusion White. They will be sold through various platforms including Mi.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi Homes, and Xiaomi retail partners starting 20th February 2024. Additionally, a limited-time offer allows customers to purchase the earbuds for INR 2,499 when buying any smartphone from the Redmi Note 13 Series or Xiaomi and Redmi Pads.