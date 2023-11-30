Ringke & National Geographic Collaborate on iPhone 15 Cases

Ringke, known for its mobile accessories, announced the launch of its National Geographic mobile cases specifically for the iPhone 15 series, debuting on November 28th, 2023. This partnership merges Ringke’s quality in mobile case design with National Geographic’s iconic visual storytelling.

Key Highlights:

Ringke collaborates with National Geographic for a new collection of iPhone 15 cases.

The cases feature themes of landscapes, wildlife, and adventure.

Ringke’s product range includes various styles and designs, catering to different user preferences.

The cases are designed for durability and protection, incorporating Military Grade Drop Protection.

The National Geographic iPhone 15 series cases will be available from November 28, 2023.

The new collection features National Geographic-themed designs, showcasing landscapes, wildlife, and themes of adventure. These cases are tailored to provide robust protection for the iPhone 15, while also offering a visual representation of the world’s natural beauty.

Mr. Senthil Kumar Nadar, MD of Ringke India (Exaktheit Technologies Pvt Ltd), expressed enthusiasm about the launch. He stated, “Introducing the National Geographic mobile cases for the iPhone 15 series is more than just offering products. It’s about sharing stories, emotions, and a connection with the spirit of exploration. Each case represents National Geographic’s photographic tradition and integrates Ringke’s focus on protective and stylish design.”

Beyond the National Geographic series, Ringke offers a wide variety of phone cases catering to different preferences and styles. These include printed cases, hardshell cases for rugged use, silicon case collections, double protective cases, and slim fit v3 cases for a minimalist approach.

Additionally, Ringke’s range includes card pocket cases, MagSafe clear cases, wood cases, metal deco cases, and business wallet cases, each designed to suit specific user needs and styles. The company also provides a range of mobile accessories like tempered glass for screen protection, elegant and rugged cases, luxurious PU leather covers, and unique patented designs.

The cases, made from flexible TPU and hard PC with Anti-Scratch Dual Coating Technology, offer a snug fit and are certified for Military Grade Drop Protection (MIL-STD 810G – 516.6).

On November 28, 2023, the National Geographic collection for the iPhone 15 series, along with other back cover cases and accessories, will be available for sale.