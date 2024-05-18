Samsung Care+ Now Offers Two Claims Annually in India

Samsung Care+ in India now offers two claims annually, covering accidental and liquid damage, with hassle-free claim processes and expert support.

Samsung India has announced an enhancement to its Samsung Care+ program, now allowing customers to make two claims annually. This move is designed to provide more comprehensive protection and peace of mind to Galaxy smartphone users across the country.

Overview of Samsung Care+

Samsung Care+ is a protection plan that goes beyond the, covering a range of potential damages and issues that users might encounter. The service is powered by Servify, which helps manage the device lifecycle, ensuring seamless integration and support for consumers. The program was initially launched as a pilot in March 2020 and has since seen significant uptake, with over 100,000 enrollments during its initial phase​.

Coverage and Plans

Samsung Care+ offers four distinct plans to cater to different customer needs:

Extended Warranty: Covers technical and mechanical failures for one year beyond the standard warranty period. Screen Protection: Provides coverage for front screen damage for one year from the date of plan purchase. Accidental Damage & Liquid Damage (ADLD): Covers accidental front and back screen damage as well as liquid damage for one year. Comprehensive Protection: This plan includes coverage for accidental physical and liquid damage, including the screen, and technical or mechanical failures for up to two years​​.

New Feature: Two Claims Annually

The recent update to the Samsung Care+ program now allows users to make two claims per year. This enhancement is aimed at providing more flexibility and security for users who might face multiple incidents of damage within a year. Whether it’s accidental drops, spills, or other unforeseen issues, customers can rest assured that their devices are protected.

Easy Claim Process

One of the standout features of Samsung Care+ is its hassle-free claim process. Claims can be approved within one business hour, and there is no requirement for extensive documentation. Additionally, the service includes free pickup and drop facilities for Galaxy smartphones in select areas, making it convenient for users to get their devices repaired without leaving their homes. Users can also track the status of their claims and repairs through a simple tracking system​.

Availability and Pricing

Samsung Care+ plans can be purchased alongside new Galaxy smartphones or within 30 days of purchasing the device. These plans are available at Samsung Experience Stores, Smart Cafes, select multi-brand outlets, Samsung’s online store, and the My Galaxy app. Pricing varies depending on the specific Samsung smartphone model and the chosen protection plan. Moreover, Samsung offers easy financing options through Samsung Finance+, making it more accessible for a wider range of customers​​.