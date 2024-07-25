Samsung Dolby Atmos Soundbars: Immerse Yourself in True Audio Excellence!

Discover Samsung's best-selling Dolby Atmos soundbars and elevate your home entertainment. Experience immersive cinematic audio, powerful bass, and versatile features. Find the perfect soundbar for your needs and transform your living room into a theater.

Elevate your home entertainment with Samsung’s best-selling Dolby Atmos soundbars, engineered to deliver exceptional audio quality. Transform your living room into a cinematic oasis and enjoy movies, games, and music like never before.

Samsung Q-Symphony Soundbar

Immerse yourself in cinematic sound with this 360W, 3.1.2 channel soundbar. Nine speakers, including two upward-firing drivers, create lifelike Dolby Atmos and Dolby True HD audio that surrounds you. The wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass, enhancing both movies and games.

Price: Rs. 31,990

Rs. 31,990 Pros: Wireless subwoofer, powerful output

Wireless subwoofer, powerful output Cons: Complex setup

Samsung 370W Soundbar

This 370W soundbar boasts Dolby 3.1 channels and four speakers to enhance every sound. The wireless subwoofer with Bass Boost elevates movie nights and gaming sessions. Adaptive Sound technology optimizes audio for your content, while multiple connectivity options and Samsung’s One Remote offer convenience.

Price: Rs. 24,990

Rs. 24,990 Pros: High power output, advanced audio features

High power output, advanced audio features Cons: None

Samsung 250W Soundbar

Experience premium sound with this 250W, Dolby True HD 3.1 channel soundbar. Seven speakers and enhanced Surround Sound Expansion deliver immersive audio. The slim design complements any setup, and Q-Symphony compatibility enhances pairing with Samsung QLED TVs. The wireless subwoofer provides deep bass, while features like Voice Enhance and Night Mode customize your audio experience.

Price: Rs. 44,789

Rs. 44,789 Pros: Excellent sound quality, surround sound feature

Excellent sound quality, surround sound feature Cons: None

Samsung 360W Soundbar

Transform your home into a theater with this 360W, 5.1.2 channel soundbar. Eleven speakers deliver True HD 3D Sound, while Dolby Atmos and Dolby True HD create immersive soundscapes. Q-Symphony, SmartThings App support, Tap Sound, Spotify Connect, and AirPlay2 compatibility offer versatility. The wireless subwoofer adds deep bass, and special sound modes like Surround Sound Expansion and Game Pro enhance your content.

Price: Rs. 49,998

Rs. 49,998 Pros: Enhanced audio features, powerful output

Enhanced audio features, powerful output Cons: None

Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL)

Upgrade your home entertainment with this 520W, 5.1 channel soundbar. Nine speakers deliver Dolby 3D audio, while the wireless subwoofer adds rich bass. Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X technologies create immersive sound, and various sound modes optimize your experience. Versatile connectivity options, Samsung’s One Remote, and included accessories make setup and control effortless.

Price: Rs. 21,899

Rs. 21,899 Pros: Versatile connectivity, high bass output

Versatile connectivity, high bass output Cons: None

Samsung’s Dolby Atmos soundbars redefine home entertainment by delivering immersive audio experiences that rival movie theaters. With a range of models to suit different budgets and preferences, there’s a Samsung soundbar for everyone. Upgrade your audio setup today and enjoy movies, games, and music like never before.