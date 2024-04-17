Noise Launches New Premium Speaker ‘Sound Master

Noise, a major player in the Indian smartwatch and lifestyle market, has entered the premium home audio space with the introduction of Sound Master, a new high-end speaker. The launch marks the company’s expansion into a new category, targeting audiophiles with its latest offering.

Key Highlights:

Sound Master features a 100W output and 360° audio for immersive listening.

The speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC for easy and stable connectivity.

It offers up to 12 hours of playtime with a 12,000 mAh battery.

Available for purchase at a price of INR 9,999 on GONOISE.com.

Expanding into Home Audio

Noise has built a reputation in the wearable technology sector and is now aiming to capture the home audio market with Sound Master. This speaker combines robust sound technology including a subwoofer, four bass radiators, and eight treble radiators to enhance the listening experience, whether at a party or during personal listening sessions.

Seamless Connectivity and User-Friendly Features

The Sound Master supports advanced connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC, facilitating quick and easy pairing with devices. Users can enjoy continuous music play for up to 12 hours thanks to its large battery capacity. The device also offers touch controls and a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, making it a versatile addition to any tech-savvy user’s collection.

Design and Functionality

The aesthetic of Sound Master is defined by a premium fabric mesh finish, designed to complement any setting. Furthermore, for those looking to amplify their audio experience, the speaker provides True Wireless Stereo (TWS) connectivity, allowing two Sound Master speakers to be paired for an enhanced sound environment.

Amit Khatri, Co-founder of Noise, commented on the launch, saying, “We are committed to bringing meaningful innovations that meet the evolving lifestyle needs of our consumers. Sound Master is a testament to this effort, designed to enhance the audio experience at home.”

Available Now

The Sound Master is now available for purchase, offering a blend of style and powerful performance for home audio enthusiasts.