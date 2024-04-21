Samsung Expands Galaxy F15 Lineup with New 8GB RAM Variant

Discover the new Samsung Galaxy F15 8GB RAM variant: Enhanced performance with a 6.5" AMOLED display, triple cameras, and more. Available now in India.

Samsung has recently expanded its Galaxy F15 series in India with a new variant that boasts 8GB of RAM while maintaining 128GB of internal storage. This addition enhances the F15’s performance capabilities, making it a more attractive option for users seeking efficient multitasking and smoother app handling.

Detailed Features and Pricing

The new Galaxy F15 5G model features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, providing users with sharp, vibrant visuals thanks to its FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 processor, known for its solid performance and power efficiency.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, complemented by a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. A 13MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. The Galaxy F15 is equipped with a robust 6000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging, promising extended usage times.

The new 8GB variant is priced at ₹15,999, which positions it competitively in the mid-range segment. Potential buyers can also benefit from bank cashbacks or an upgrade bonus of ₹1,000, enhancing the value proposition​​.

Design and Availability

The smartphone is available in three colors: Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green, allowing users to choose a style that best fits their personality. Consumers can purchase this new variant through major retail outlets and online platforms like Flipkart​.

Software and Updates

Samsung commits to keeping the Galaxy F15 up-to-date with four years of future Android updates and five years of security patches, ensuring that the smartphone remains current with the latest software innovations and security standards​​.