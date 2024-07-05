HONOR 200 Series: A Fusion of Nature-Inspired Design and AI Innovation Debuts in India on July 18th

HONOR 200 Series launches in India on July 18th with nature-inspired design, 6.78" quad-curved display, MagicOS 8.0 with AI-powered MagicLM.

HONOR is set to introduce the highly anticipated HONOR 200 series to the Indian market on July 18th, 2024. Promising a harmonious blend of elegance and cutting-edge technology, the series will be available through Amazon.in, www.explorehonor.com, and select retail stores.

Captivating Design Inspired by Nature

The HONOR 200 series draws inspiration from the beauty of nature, incorporating delicate design elements into its sleek and premium aesthetic. The 6.78-inch quad-curved display enhances the immersive viewing experience while prioritizing user comfort.

Elegant Color Options

The HONOR 200 Pro will be offered in two captivating colors: Ocean Cyan and Black. The HONOR 200 will be available in Moonlight White and Black, providing users with a choice that aligns with their personal style.

MagicOS 8.0 with AI-Powered MagicLM

Both devices in the series will run on MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14. This innovative operating system boasts the world’s first Intent-Based UI, delivering an unparalleled AI-driven experience. HONOR’s proprietary MagicLM on-device AI large language model further enhances the smartphone’s capabilities.