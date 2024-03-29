Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G Teased Ahead of India Launch; Pricing Details Emerge

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G set for launch in India, featuring advanced specs like Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and 12GB RAM, and 5G connectivity.

Samsung is gearing up for an exciting addition to its smartphone lineup in India with the impending launch of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G. These latest entries into the Galaxy series promise to blend performance with value, targeting a broad audience looking for the next level in mobile technology.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is making headlines for its impressive specifications, including a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and an eye-catching 12GB of RAM, matching the powerhouse Galaxy S24 Ultra in terms of memory. This device is expected to feature a slim design, a 6.6-inch or larger screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and run on Android 14 out of the box. It will also be the brand’s first non-flagship model to support 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0, ensuring that users spend less time tethered to their chargers. Additionally, the device is rumored to come in Black and Sky Blue colors, offering choices to suit different tastes​​.

The Galaxy M15 5G, on the other hand, is not to be overlooked. It is expected to boast a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, the phone aims to deliver seamless performance. It could come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD, making it a versatile choice for users with varying storage needs. The M15 5G is also designed to impress photographers with a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, alongside a 13MP front camera for selfies. A substantial 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging supports the device’s power needs​​.

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G aims to be an even more budget-friendly 5G offering. It may carry a similar Super AMOLED display to the M55 5G, but potentially with a slightly less powerful processor. Camera capabilities and battery capacity are expected to be decent, in line with its focus on affordability.

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, potential pricing for the Galaxy M55 5G in India looks as follows: 8GB + 128GB for Rs. 26,999, 8GB + 256GB for Rs. 29,999, and 12GB + 256GB for Rs. 32,999. The Galaxy M15 5G is rumored to start at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version.

Both the Galaxy M55 5G and M15 5G have been teased on Amazon India, hinting at an early April launch timeline. Samsung’s M-series has a strong presence in India, offering consumers value-oriented phones, and the addition of these two 5G models will further strengthen the lineup.

Both phones are eagerly anticipated for their potential to offer robust features at competitive prices, though official pricing details are yet to be announced. The inclusion of these models in Samsung’s portfolio underscores the brand’s commitment to bringing 5G connectivity and advanced smartphone technology to a wider audience in India.

As the Indian market continues to demand more from its devices, Samsung’s latest offerings are poised to make a significant impact, offering a compelling blend of performance, features, and value. With their launch on the horizon, tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike are keen to see how these devices will stack up against current offerings.