Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specifications and launch timeline tipped: A slimmer Galaxy S25 with a big battery and powerful processor is expected to launch in Q2 2025

The mobile industry seems to be shifting its focus towards slimmer designs, and Samsung appears to be joining the trend with its rumored Galaxy S25 Slim. This new model is expected to rival Apple’s anticipated iPhone 17 Air, sparking a potential battle for the slimmest smartphone.

Launch Timeline

Rumors suggest the Galaxy S25 Slim (model number SM-S937x/DS) could launch in Q2 2025, according to tipster Debayan Roy. This means it might not be released alongside the other Galaxy S25 phones expected in January. Interestingly, the launch timeline is said to align with the Galaxy A and Galaxy FE series, although this information seems a bit unclear considering the previous launch dates of the Galaxy S24 FE (September 2024) and Galaxy A55 (March 2024).

Expected Specifications

Thickness: The Galaxy S25 Slim is rumored to be around 6mm thick, significantly slimmer than the 7.6mm Galaxy S24 and slightly thinner than the rumored 6.25mm iPhone 17 Air.

Battery: Despite its slim profile, the Galaxy S25 Slim is said to pack a 4,700 to 5,000mAh battery, surpassing the 4,000mAh battery of the Galaxy S24. This suggests Samsung might be employing advanced battery technology, possibly similar to the silicon carbon anode battery found in the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

Display: Rumors point to a 6.66-inch screen, placing it in the same range as the 6.7-inch display of the Galaxy S24+.

Cameras: The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to feature a triple camera setup, including a 200MP HP5 main camera, a 50MP JN5 ultrawide lens, and a 50MP JN5 3.5x telephoto lens.

Processor: The device is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, indicating that Samsung might not compromise on performance.

More details about the Galaxy S25 Slim are expected to surface as we approach its rumored Q2 2025 launch. The iPhone 17 Air is also anticipated to launch in the second half of 2025, setting the stage for an exciting comparison between these slim smartphones.