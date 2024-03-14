Samsung Holi Day Sale 2024: Spectacular Deals Await

Samsung is all set to color your Holi celebrations with its highly anticipated Holi Day Sale 2024. This event promises exciting discounts and offers across a wide range of products, including smartphones, appliances, TVs, and more. Whether you’re planning to upgrade your tech or gift something special to your loved ones, Samsung’s sale has something for everyone.
Key Highlights:
- Instant 20% off on selected bank cards for refrigerators and washing machines.
- Up to 30% off plus a free soundbar with premium 4K UHD TVs.
- Create your own combo pack of electronics to get an extra 5% discount.
- Special deals and cashback offers across various sales throughout the year.
Samsung‘s sales throughout 2024 offer a plethora of opportunities for savings and special deals. For instance, the Samsung Freedom Fest Sale celebrates India’s Independence Day with up to 30% off on premium appliances and the chance to snag complimentary gadgets worth up to ₹1,24,999. Meanwhile, the Samsung No Mo’ FOMO Sale in September promises up to 50% off on flagship smartphones and up to 45% off on premium TVs.
The Big TV Festival Sale, running from October to November, focuses on premium TV offers, including up to 25% off on QLED 4K TVs and significant cashback options. Following that, the Black Friday and Christmas Sales bring further markdowns across all product categories, making it the perfect time to purchase Samsung products at a fraction of their usual price.
For those looking to start the new year with a bang, the Big TV Days Sale and the Grand Republic Day Sale offer substantial discounts on TVs and smartphones, along with special cashback deals and complimentary gifts. Additionally, the Valentine’s Day Sale in February provides the perfect opportunity to find a sophisticated gift, with discounts of up to 50% on 4K televisions and other select products.
