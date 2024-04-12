Samsung Launches New Crystal 4K TV Series in India

Discover Samsung's 2024 TV lineup in India: Crystal 4K Vivid, Vision Pro, & Vivid Pro. Advanced features for gamers and cinema lovers with competitive pricing.

Samsung has introduced its latest 2024 TV series, including the Crystal 4K Vivid, Vision Pro, and Vivid Pro models, offering advanced technological features and enhanced viewer experience in India. The new series includes TVs that cater to various consumer needs, from gaming enthusiasts to cinema lovers, all equipped with 4K resolution capabilities and Samsung’s proprietary display technologies.

The 2024 lineup features Samsung’s innovative Crystal Processor 4K, which significantly enhances picture quality, even for non-4K content, by upscaling it to 4K resolution. This processor ensures vivid colors and finer details, optimizing the viewing experience for clarity and color accuracy. Samsung’s commitment to immersive experience is evident in the inclusion of technologies like HDR10+ and Adaptive Sound, which adjust both visual and audio outputs based on the content being played.

One of the highlights of the series is the Crystal 4K Neo, a model designed for an immersive content viewing experience with its billion true colors and bezel-less design, making it a sleek addition to any space. It also comes equipped with smart features such as built-in voice assistants and Samsung TV Plus, which offers access to a variety of streaming content. The TV supports Dolby Digital Plus and Adaptive Sound for superior audio quality, further enhancing its appeal to those who enjoy a theatre-like experience at home.

The series is tailored not only for casual viewing but also for gamers, with features like Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator, which reduce latency and improve frame transition for a smoother gaming experience.

Samsung has strategically priced and positioned these TVs to be accessible through various retail channels, including Samsung’s official online store, Amazon, and Flipkart, with attractive financing options like no-cost EMI available to consumers.

With the launch of this series, Samsung continues to innovate in the display technology space, maintaining its reputation as a leader in the consumer electronics market in India.