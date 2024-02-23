Samsung Opens New Experience Store in Kolkata

Samsung has launched a Premium Experience Store on Park Street in Kolkata, marking its first such establishment in the city. The store aims to offer a comprehensive sales and service experience, featuring Samsung’s ecosystem of connected devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and the SmartThings platform. Additionally, the store introduces a “phygital” experience through its Store+ platform, blending physical shopping with digital convenience.

Key Highlights:

The store features Samsung’s latest premium store design and showcases a wide range of products.

Customers can enjoy benefits like early bird giveaways, loyalty points, and discounted Galaxy Buds FE with select purchases for a limited time.

The “Learn Samsung” program offers Galaxy workshops focusing on various technological and creative skills.

The introduction of Samsung’s Store+ platform provides a comprehensive digital browsing experience.

Special financing and care plans are available for customers at the store.

Samsung’s new store in Kolkata offers a unique shopping experience, allowing customers to explore and purchase products from the company’s extensive portfolio. The store also hosts various workshops as part of the “Learn Samsung” program, catering to tech-savvy consumers with interests in AI, photography, and more.

Sumit Walia, Senior Director, D2C Business at Samsung India, expressed enthusiasm about the store’s launch, emphasizing its goal to offer immersive product experiences and engage with the city’s diverse consumer base. The store’s offerings include the latest Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphones, along with a SmartThings station, an audio-visual zone, and sections for smartphones and wearables.

Customers visiting the store can also take advantage of Samsung’s digital lending platform, Samsung Finance+, and the Samsung Care+ device care plan. The introduction of Store+ enables consumers to browse over 1,200 Samsung products and order them for home delivery. Additionally, the store provides after-sales service for smartphones and consumer electronics, enhancing the overall customer experience.