Samsung to Launch Its First-Ever 3nm Chipsets: What to Expect

Samsung's first-ever 3nm chipsets, featuring advanced GAA technology, are set to debut in devices like the Galaxy Watch 7 and future smartphones, promising significant improvements in performance and efficiency.

Samsung is poised to make a significant leap in semiconductor technology with the upcoming debut of its first-ever 3nm chipsets. These chips, which utilize the advanced Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture, mark a notable advancement in the industry, promising significant improvements in power efficiency and performance.

The 3nm GAA Technology

Samsung’s 3nm chipsets are based on GAA technology, which replaces the traditional FinFET structure. This new architecture allows for more efficient control of the electrical current, leading to better performance and lower power consumption. Specifically, the first-generation 3nm process can reduce power usage by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce the chip area by 16% compared to the previous 5nm process​. The second generation of this technology is expected to further these benefits, with potential power reductions of up to 50% and performance boosts of 30%​.

Expected Devices

The first devices to feature Samsung’s 3nm chipsets include a mix of consumer electronics and wearables. One of the highly anticipated products is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series, which will reportedly be powered by the new Exynos W940 chipset. This integration is expected to bring substantial performance improvements and enhanced battery life to the smartwatch​.

Additionally, Samsung is rumored to be working on a new Exynos chipset with 3nm technology and an AMD RDNA-based GPU. This chipset is expected to debut in the Galaxy S25 series, which could hit the market in early 2025​​. Other devices likely to feature the new chips include future iterations of Samsung’s flagship smartphones and possibly other wearables and tablets.

Production and Availability

Samsung commenced mass production of its 3nm chips in June 2023, with an official unveiling slated for July 2023​. This move positions Samsung ahead of its competitors in the race to commercialize 3nm technology. Initial reports indicate that the first batches of these chips may be supplied to sectors such as cryptocurrency mining, but broader consumer electronics applications are expected to follow soon after​.

The Road Ahead

As Samsung continues to refine its 3nm process, the company is also preparing for future advancements. Plans are already in place to develop 2nm technology by 2025, further cementing Samsung’s position as a leader in semiconductor innovation​.