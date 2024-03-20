Color Your Holi Vibrant with the Latest Tech Gadgets of 2024

As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, it’s time to add a modern twist to the traditional celebrations. This Holi, why not surprise your loved ones with the perfect blend of technology and tradition? From waterproof Bluetooth speakers that keep the party going to smartphone sanitizers that ensure your devices stay clean, these five tech gifts are guaranteed to make this Holi extra special. Whether you’re looking for a gift for a friend or treating yourself, these innovative gadgets are sure to bring joy and excitement to your celebrations. So, let’s dive into the world of tech and discover the perfect gifts to elevate your Holi festivities!

Nokia G42 5G 4GB:

Nokia G42 5G, a perfect addition to your Holi tech gift guide, available in three stunning colors – So Pink, So Grey, and So Purple – this smartphone is designed to capture and share memories effortlessly. With its impressive 50 MP triple camera and outstanding camera capabilities, it’s the ideal companion for creating and sharing special moments with your loved ones. The new phone comes in three variants – 6GB*/128GB, 11GB*/128GB, and 16GB*/256GB – ensuring there’s a perfect option for everyone. These phones can be found on Amazon, the HMD website, and in retail stores in a very affordable price of Rs. 9,999. Additionally, buyers can also avail other offers such as, free earbuds and no cost EMI.

Sony SRS-XV500 Wireless Portable

Sony SRS- XV-500 is the perfect addition that can make your Holi party to the next level. These speakers are perfect for playing your favorite tunes while you celebrate with colors. With a battery life up to 25 hours and an IPX4 splash resistance rating, the XV500 speaker can stand up to splashes and spills, so, now, you can enjoy the Holi party with no worries.

Canon Eos 90d Dslr Camera

Designed for capturing those precious Holi moments, Canon EOS 90D is the perfect camera which has a 45 cross-type AF points in its 100% coverage optical viewfinder and can shoot up to 10fps. The camera excels in tracking and capturing those invaluable moments, ensuring no detail is missed.

Galaxy Watch 6 (Bluetooth, 40mm)

Galaxy Watch 6 (Bluetooth, 40mm) Watch is equipped with a water-resistant design, health monitoring features, and a vibrant display, priced at ₹29,999. This watch is a perfect gift that combines health and tech, helping you track your health throughout the day so, that you can enjoy your Holi outing without any concerns.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer:

Suitable for all hair lengths and types, the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler and dryer is a versatile hair accessory that makes a perfect Holi gift for women. This multi-functional tool offers a range of drying and styling options, catering to various hair styling needs. Whether you prefer sleek and straight or voluminous curls, the Dyson Airwrap™ can effortlessly help achieve the desired look. Now you can treat yourself to this innovative hair styling tool and make your Holi hair vibrant and stylish.

This Holi, surprise your loved ones with these tech gifts that are sure to make their celebrations extra special. Whether you’re looking for something practical or adventurous, there’s a tech gift for everyone on this list.