Infinix to Unveil AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery Tech at CES 2024

Infinix is set to unveil two new technologies, AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery, at the upcoming ShowStoppers event during CES 2024. These innovations aim to bring significant improvements to the mobile industry.

Key Highlights:

Infinix will launch AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery technologies at CES 2024.

AirCharge allows wireless charging at a distance and operates safely below 6.78MHz.

Extreme-Temp Battery functions effectively even at -40°C, utilizing biomimetic electrolyte and fusion solid-state technology.

Infinix AirCharge: A New Era in Wireless Charging

The AirCharge technology by Infinix offers a wireless charging solution that operates at a distance of up to 20 centimeters, and even when the coils are angled up to 60 degrees. This technology employs multi-coil magnetic resonance and adaptive algorithms to enable efficient charging. It operates at a safe low frequency of below 6.78MHz and provides up to 7.5W of power. Additionally, the technology is equipped with Resonance and Over Voltage Protection (OVP) Circuit, enhancing user safety.

Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix, emphasized the company’s commitment to practicality and consumer safety in developing this over-the-air charging technology. The innovation allows users to charge their devices wirelessly during various activities, such as gaming or watching videos, by installing the wireless charging pad underneath their desks.

Extreme-Temp Battery: Charging in Harsh Conditions

The Extreme-Temp Battery by Infinix addresses the issue of lithium-ion freezing in extreme cold conditions, which affects regular batteries. By incorporating biomimetic electrolyte and fusion solid-state technology, the Extreme-Temp Battery can function in temperatures as low as -40°C, with a charging temperature range from -40°C to 60°C. This development ensures that the battery remains functional and durable even in the coldest environments.

Anticipating CES 2024

Infinix has a history of user-focused innovation in charging technology, including the introduction of 180W Thunder Charge Technology and 260W All-Round FastCharge. The company’s latest advancements in AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery technologies will be showcased at ShowStoppers during CES 2024, inviting attendees to experience the future of mobile charging firsthand.

These technologies represent significant steps forward in Infinix’s ongoing commitment to innovation in the mobile industry.