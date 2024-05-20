Shiny Bounsweet, Evolution Chart, Perfect IV Stats, and Tsareena’s Best Moveset in Pokémon Go

Discover Shiny Bounsweet's evolution chart, perfect IV stats, and the best moveset for Tsareena in Pokémon Go for optimal battle performance.

Shiny Bounsweet, a Grass-type Pokémon from the Alola region, has garnered significant attention in Pokémon Go. With its sweet scent and appealing appearance, Bounsweet is not just a delight for trainers but also a formidable contender in battles once it evolves into Tsareena. This article delves into the shiny version of Bounsweet, its evolution chart, the perfect IV stats, and Tsareena’s best moveset for optimal performance in Pokémon Go.

Shiny Bounsweet and Evolution Chart

Bounsweet evolves through two stages:

Bounsweet – This base form is a small, berry-like Pokémon known for its sweet scent. Shiny Bounsweet has a noticeable color difference compared to its regular form, making it a prized catch for trainers. Steenee – Bounsweet evolves into Steenee after consuming 25 Bounsweet candies. Tsareena – Finally, Steenee evolves into Tsareena, the queen of the Bounsweet family, requiring an additional 100 candies. Tsareena is recognized for its regal appearance and powerful moveset.

100% Perfect IV Stats for Bounsweet

To maximize Bounsweet’s potential, trainers should aim for perfect IV stats. The optimal IV stats for a perfect Bounsweet are:

Attack: 55

55 Defense: 69

69 Stamina: 123

For a level 40 Bounsweet, the maximum Combat Power (CP) is 470. Achieving perfect IV stats ensures that Bounsweet reaches its highest potential in battles and evolves into a formidable Tsareena​.

Tsareena’s Best Moveset

Tsareena, the final evolution of Bounsweet, excels in battles with a carefully selected moveset. The best moveset for Tsareena in Pokémon Go includes:

Fast Move: Razor Leaf – This Grass-type move provides high damage per second (DPS) and energy gain.

Charged Move: Energy Ball – A powerful Grass-type charged move with high DPS.

This combination is effective in both offensive and defensive scenarios, allowing Tsareena to perform well in various battle situations. Razor Leaf offers strong quick damage, while Energy Ball delivers a heavy blow to opponents​​.

Shiny Bounsweet and its evolution into Tsareena provide trainers with a unique and powerful addition to their Pokémon Go roster. By understanding the evolution chart, aiming for perfect IV stats, and utilizing the best moveset for Tsareena, trainers can maximize their performance in battles and enjoy the benefits of these delightful Grass-type Pokémon.