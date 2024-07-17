Meta Verified Expands to Businesses in India

Meta Verified launches in India, offering businesses verified badges, enhanced support, and growth tools on Facebook and Instagram. Choose from four tailored plans.

Meta has launched its Meta Verified subscription service for businesses on Instagram and Facebook in India. This move follows successful testing and feedback from businesses seeking to enhance their presence and credibility on Meta’s platforms.

Verification, Support, and Growth Features

Meta Verified provides businesses with a coveted verified badge, signaling authenticity and trustworthiness. The subscription also includes enhanced account support, giving businesses priority access to assistance. Additionally, impersonation protection safeguards brands against unauthorized use of their identity.

To further empower businesses, Meta Verified offers features designed to boost discovery and connection. These tools aim to help businesses expand their reach and engage with new audiences.

Tailored Plans for Diverse Needs

Meta has introduced four distinct subscription plans, recognizing that businesses have varying goals and requirements. Businesses can opt for plans covering individual apps (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) or bundle Facebook and Instagram together.

Each plan offers a foundation of verification, support, and protection, while higher-tier plans unlock additional benefits like increased Reels linking and profile enhancements. The choice of plan depends on a business’s specific objectives and activity on Meta’s platforms.

Enhanced Support and Pricing

A key aspect of Meta Verified is enhanced support, ranging from chat and email access to dedicated case monitoring for premium subscribers.

Meta Verified plans start at INR 639 per month for a single app and go up to INR 21,000 per month for a discounted bundle of two apps.

Signing Up

Businesses can check their eligibility and initiate the onboarding process through their in-app professional dashboard or by visiting Meta’s dedicated landing page.