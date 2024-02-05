EVM Launches EnBuds ANC TWS with Advanced Audio Technologies

Mumbai-based Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the proprietor of EVM, has launched the EnBuds ANC, a new addition to the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) market. This launch is part of EVM’s strategy to capture 15% of its revenues from the TWS category by 2025. The EnBuds ANC features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technologies, aiming to enhance the audio experience for users.

Key Highlights:

EVM aims for 15% revenue from TWS by 2025.

EnBuds ANC offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

Features include seamless connectivity with Bluetooth V5.3, immersive sound experience, extended battery life, and gesture touch control.

Available at a discounted price on Amazon as an introductory offer.

EVM pledges a donation to a child cancer fund for every product sold.

Ankit Shah, COO of EVM India, stated, “Our previous TWS products, EnBuds Pro & EnBuds, have received a positive response. With EnBuds ANC, we aim to cater to the Indian consumers’ unique preferences, offering a product that exceeds their expectations.”

The EnBuds ANC is designed to reduce external noise by up to ~30dB, allowing users to immerse themselves in their audio without distractions. It also features advanced Quad Mic ENC technology for clear phone calls, even in noisy environments. The earbuds promise fast and stable connectivity through Bluetooth V5.3 and Insta-connect Technology. The sound quality is highlighted by a wide frequency range and AAC technology, ensuring a detailed audio experience. Moreover, the EnBuds ANC supports extended music playback time, touch-sensitive controls, voice assistant integration, and an impressive Bluetooth range.

The product comes with a one-year warranty and is currently available in white & blue colors. It’s offered at a significant discount as part of an introductory promotion on Amazon. EVM is committed to providing excellent after-sales service, including a free pick-up and drop-off service, and operates over 500 service locations nationwide. The company’s initiative to donate to a child cancer fund with every purchase reflects its commitment to social responsibility.