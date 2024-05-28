Star Wars: Hunters – Location and Character Spotlights

Explore Star Wars: Hunters' new arenas on Vespaara and meet unique characters like Rieve and Grozz. Launching June 4, 2024, for Android, iOS, and Switch.

Star Wars: Hunters, the latest addition to the Star Wars gaming universe, is set to launch on June 4, 2024. Developed by Zynga and Lucasfilm Games, this team-based battle arena shooter promises an immersive experience for fans. Players will engage in high-stakes combat on the planet Vespaara, a new addition to the Star Wars galaxy.

Vespaara: The New Battlefield

Vespaara is the central hub for the game’s intense battles. This planet hosts various arenas that reflect the rich lore of the Star Wars universe. Players will find themselves fighting in environments inspired by iconic locations such as Tatooine and Endor. Each arena is designed to offer unique challenges and tactical opportunities, enhancing the competitive nature of the game.

Key Arenas in Vespaara

The Great Hunt: This map involves escorting a harpoon through Tatooine to the forests of Endor in pursuit of the mythical Gorax. Players must decide whether to defend the beast or join the hunt, adding a strategic layer to the gameplay. Dusty Ridge: Set in a Huttball arena on Tatooine, Dusty Ridge challenges players to navigate sandy dunes and dominate their opponents. The map’s design pays homage to the many iconic desert scenes in the Star Wars saga. The Gauntlet: Known for its perilous traps and obstacles, The Gauntlet requires players to dodge fire and electricity while trying to score for their team. This arena tests both skill and teamwork, providing a gladiatorial experience. Highline: Featuring a central zipline, Highline is fast-paced and thrilling. Players must use the zipline to their advantage while battling opponents, making it a high-risk, high-reward scenario.

Character Spotlights

Star Wars: Hunters introduces a diverse cast of characters, each with unique abilities and backgrounds that enrich the game’s narrative.

Rieve: A dark side warrior with a mysterious past, Rieve wields a lightsaber and uses force abilities to dominate the battlefield. Her aggressive playstyle makes her a formidable opponent. Aran Tal: A Mandalorian warrior, Aran Tal is equipped with a jetpack and blaster. His mobility and firepower are key assets in both offense and defense. Grozz: This Wookiee warrior is known for his brute strength and ability to disarm droids. Grozz excels in close combat, making him a terror in melee encounters. Charr: The latest addition to the roster, Charr is a tank character armed with a scattergun and various gadgets. His ‘ferocious hunt’ ability allows him to knock down enemies, providing support and control during battles.

Star Wars: Hunters is set to provide an engaging multiplayer experience with its dynamic arenas and rich character roster. Fans of the franchise can look forward to exploring Vespaara and mastering the unique abilities of each hunter. With its release on multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch, the game is poised to become a popular entry in the Star Wars gaming lineage.