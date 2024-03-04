Best 85 inches & Above Tv’s to Look Out for in 2024

In the rapidly progressing landscape of television technology, the pursuit of the perfect viewing experience has reached new heights with the emergence of 85 inches and above television models. As we embark on this evolving journey, the realm of large-screen TVs has witnessed remarkable advancements, offering consumers an unparalleled visual feast that transcends mere entertainment.

From breathtaking picture quality to immersive audio enhancements, these televisions represent the epitome of luxury and sophistication in the world of home entertainment. Whether you’re a cinephile seeking cinematic immersion in the comfort of your home theatre or a gaming enthusiast craving the most immersive gameplay experience, the selections curated herein promise to redefine your perception of television excellence.

TCL P745 4K Ultra HD Display

The TCL P745 TV elevates your viewing experience with stunning visuals on an 85-inch 4K Ultra HD display. This enormous screen delivers unparalleled clarity and lifelike imagery, transforming your viewing experience into something truly extraordinary. The 98P745, powered by TCL’s AiPQ Processor, is part of the company’s premium range, specially designed for large spaces. Experience cinematic visuals like never before with Dolby Vision technology. This cutting-edge feature enhances your viewing experience by delivering brighter highlights, more vibrant colors, and deeper blacks, creating stunningly lifelike images and an immersive cinematic atmosphere in your own home. It is touted to be India’s most sought-after TV model among the upmarket customer segment due to its ultra-fine contrast and ability to bring out hidden details in both still and motion pictures. Highly focused on promoting the ‘Big Screen Strategy’, TCL has launched P745 in two sizes – 85’’ and 98’’ specially designed for large spaces. Additionally, in order to make the product accessible to a wider audience, TCL has also introduced some existing cashback offers on this model.

Price : 1,79,990/- onwards

Samsung 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

This 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED TV puts 8K resolution, Quantum dot technology and AI intelligence together to deliver an unrivaled viewing experience. Its Neural Quantum Processor 8K upscales everything you watch to near 8K picture quality, while Quantum Matrix Technology Pro and Ultra Viewing Angle provide incredible depth, color and detail from any seat in the house. Neo QLED HDR 8K Pro illuminates your content with stunning brightness, contrast, and color volume, while Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ ensures fast action scenes appear smooth and natural. The TV’s AI features intelligently optimize picture and sound settings and provide access to content through voice control. Plus, 4 HDMI ports, built-in WiFi and Bluetooth enable easy connectivity to all your entertainment devices. With a 2-year warranty, this Samsung 8K TV brings the ultimate cinematic experience into your home.

Price : 10,99990/-

LG 86UR8050PSB 86 Inch LED 4K TV

This cutting-edge 86-inch LED TV from LG delivers an immersive viewing experience with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a sleek aspect ratio of 16:09. The HDR and Dolby Vision support enhances visual quality, complemented by a 60 Hz refresh rate and wide viewing angles. Weighing 45 Kg in a stylish black design, it features connectivity options like 2 USB and 4 HDMI ports. Audio excellence is ensured with a 2.0 stereo system, supporting various formats and offering a total speaker output of 30 W. The smart TV features built-in apps, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, all powered by a robust 5 AI Processor 4K Gen6. With a user-friendly smart remote and power-saving modes, this TV seamlessly integrates into the modern digital lifestyle, promising a superior home entertainment experience.

Price : 3,19,990/-

Sansui JSW86ASUHDFF 86 Inch LED 4K TV

Experience the epitome of home entertainment with the Sansui 86-inch LED TV. This visually stunning TV boasts a 4K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 16:09 aspect ratio, ensuring a cinematic viewing experience. With a sleek black design, weighing 43.3 Kg with the stand, and smart features like Android compatibility, built-in apps, and wireless connectivity, this TV seamlessly integrates into modern living spaces. The 2.0 stereo sound system with a total speaker output of 30 W enhances the audio experience. Connectivity is made easy with USB and HDMI ports. Powered by a 5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, this TV delivers high performance with a power consumption of 500 W. Elevate your home entertainment with this 86-inch LED TV – a perfect blend of style and technology.

Price : 1,89,990/-