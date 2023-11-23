TCS Secures Second Rank in Spain for Customer Satisfaction in IT Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been ranked second in customer satisfaction among IT service providers in Spain, according to a survey by Whitelane Research. The survey, which involved 285 CXOs from top IT spending companies in Spain, assessed over 875 IT and 1,050 cloud sourcing relationships.

Key Highlights:

TCS secured a 83% satisfaction score, above the industry average of 78%.

The company improved its position to second in 2023, up from eighth in 2022.

TCS ranked first in service delivery quality and commercial competitiveness.

It also secured high rankings in cloud and infrastructure services, application services, sustainability, and account management quality.

The survey was conducted by Whitelane Research, evaluating 28 IT service providers in Spain.

The independent survey assessed the top 28 IT service providers in Spain, using over 875 unique IT sourcing relationships and more than 1,050 cloud sourcing relationships. Service providers were evaluated based on ten key performance indicators across service delivery, relationship, commercial, and transformation aspects, as well as satisfaction by IT domains.

TCS showed significant improvement, rising from its number eight position in 2022 to number two in 2023. The company’s overall satisfaction score was 83%, compared to the industry average of 78%. In addition to its top ranking in service delivery quality and commercial competitiveness, TCS achieved the second rank in cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and sustainability, and the third rank in account management quality.

Maria Novoa, Country Head of TCS Spain, commented on the achievement, emphasizing the company’s focus on client needs, investment in capabilities, services portfolio, and research and innovation. She highlighted TCS’s role as a reliable partner for client growth and transformation.

Jef Loos, Head of Sourcing at Whitelane Research, acknowledged TCS’s top ranking in the survey. He credited the ranking to TCS’s trusted customer relationships and its 20 years of service in the Spanish market, noting the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Whitelane Research is an independent entity that conducts comprehensive European IT sourcing studies and hosts events across the continent. In addition to its country-specific reports, it also publishes an annual Europe-wide report. TCS was previously ranked first in customer satisfaction in Whitelane’s Europe-wide report for 2022/23, marking the tenth consecutive year of achieving this position.