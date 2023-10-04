TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G Records High Sales During Early Bird Sale

The TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G, the latest offering from the global smartphone brand TECNO, has witnessed a strong sales performance. The device sold out within hours during its first early bird sale on October 1. The trend continued during its second sale today.

Key Highlights:

TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G sold out quickly during its first early bird sale on October 1.

The device was introduced at a price of INR 49,999 during the early bird sale.

The second early bird sale on October 3 also witnessed a high demand.

Upcoming early bird sales are scheduled for October 5 and October 7, 2023, on Amazon.in.

The Phantom V Flip 5G was introduced at a price of INR 49,999 on Amazon on October 1, 2023. The device again garnered strong demand on Amazon.in during the second early bird sale on October 3, 2023. The rapid sales on Amazon indicate the position the TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G has carved for itself in the premium foldable category, aligning with the interests of Indian consumers.

The TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G boasts a unique design and combines modern technologies with style at an accessible price. Customers can purchase the TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G during the upcoming early bird sales on October 5 and October 7, 2023, on Amazon.in at a limited period price of INR 49,999. Additionally, a no-cost EMI option of 12 months is available, allowing customers to acquire the device at just INR 4167 per month.

Key Features of Phantom V Flip 5G: